Honke Heating and Air Conditioning owner leaves legacy of volunteerism, kindness Long time Gresham business owner and Boring resident TJ Lenchitsky died at his home in Boring with his family by his side the morning of June 30. He died of pancreatic cancer at age 58. TJ owned Gresham's Honke Heating and Air Conditioning, which he bought from his father, Terry Lenchitsky in 2008. On top of the years he put into his business, TJ was also known for his volunteerism. He spent many years volunteering as a girls' softball coach; spent 10 years as a Boring volunteer firefighter...

GRESHAM, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO