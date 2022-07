Funeral businesses can now legally turn humans into soil in Oregon, but no one’s rushing to offer the service here. The Oregon Legislature authorized human composting as an alternative to burial or cremation for disposing of remains last year, and the law took effect this month. But there are no licensed human composting facilities in Oregon, and the state has yet to receive its first license application, according to the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board, the agency that oversees permitting and licensing for funeral homes and disposition businesses.

