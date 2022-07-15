Man charged with murder in infant son’s death waives hearing

DENTON — The Baltimore man charged with murder, assault and child abuse in connection with the death of his 2-month-old son in Federalsburg in May will now face charges in the Caroline County Circuit Court.

Sean Casey Pierce, 49, waived his right to a district court preliminary hearing in his case June 28. A preliminary hearing is a court proceeding held to determine if probable cause exists to charge someone with a crime.

Pierce is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor and related charges in the death of his 2-month-old son, Chance Pierce.

According to charging documents, around 4:45 p.m. on May 30, officers from the Federalsburg Police Department were called to a camper in the 300 block of Buena Vista Avenue in Federalsburg to assist emergency medical services personnel with a pediatric patient.

After arriving, police saw Chance laying on his back on a table and noted that he had a slight pulse, pale skin and was cool to the touch.

Chance was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford before being transported to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, where he was declared deceased. His body was then taken to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Two separate examinations were conducted, revealing that the infant had four fractured ribs on the right side, two abrasions on the top of his head and a significant brain bleed.

Medical staff said the rib fractures were not caused by CPR and that the brain bleed was not consistent with a fall or being dropped. Trauma near the infant’s eyes indicated a possibility that he was forcefully shaken, according to the police report.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was blunt force trauma and ruled his death a homicide.

Federalsburg Police turned the investigation over to the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, which reviewed officers’ body-worn camera footage of their interactions with Pierce that day.

The footage showed Pierce telling police that he was sleeping in a trailer with Chance and his other young son and was woken by Chance choking and vomiting. Pierce and another male on the property thought the infant was suffering from heat stroke, and attempted to cool him off using water and ice pops.

Police interviewed the other man, who told officers that 20 minutes before the incident, Chance appeared to be awake, alert and not in distress.

Other occupants of the residence, including the infant’s mother, told police that Chance appeared normal and in good health that day prior to the 911 call.

The mother, who was not at the camper when police were called, told police that Chance was healthy and had no medical issues or complications since birth. She also said the infant had never fallen or been dropped since birth.

In another interview with police on June 1, Pierce denied abusing Chance and could not explain how the infant was injured after hearing the medical examiner’s findings.

The State’s Attorney for Caroline County must file charges against Pierce in the circuit court by the case’s felony dismissal date, July 26.

No charges have been filed against the infant’s mother or others on the property.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suspected child abuse, call your county’s Department of Social Services or local police.