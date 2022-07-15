ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 15, 2022

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rptxd_0ggTTmv100

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Today is... National Corn Fritters Day

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums .

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

50 days

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama placed an SEC-best 107 student athletes on the First-Year Academic Honor Roll, including all three freshmen gymnasts.
  • A total of 13 past and present Alabama track athletes are slated to compete at the 2022 World Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon beginning on Friday.
  • Former Alabama athletes Bradley Bozeman (football 2013-2017) and Nikki Hegstetter Bozeman (women's basketball 2012-2016) announced that they are expecting their first child together.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 15, 1952 : He didn’t play for Alabama, but Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver John Stallworth was born in Tuscaloosa.

July 15, 1972 : Paul “Bear” Bryant and Georgia Tech athletic director Bobby Dodd announced that their teams will play annually from 1979-86. The two squads had not met since the annual series was terminated in 1964, but the two coaches had talked about renewing the series since becoming more amicable in 1970.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I don't know if I'll ever get tired of football. One time I thought I might. . . I was out there on the practice field wondering whether football had passed me by. Then I heard the Million Dollar Band playing over on the practice field. When they started playing 'Yea, Alabama,' I got goose bumps all over me. I looked out there and those young rascals in those crimson jerseys, and I just wanted to thank God for giving me the opportunity to coach and contribute in some small way at my alma mater and be a part of the University of Alabama tradition." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when asked if he would ever tire of coaching football.

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham no longer listed on roster

Alabama football updated its online roster over the weekend with reserve defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham left off the list. A former four-star prospect out of St. Thomas Aquinas, Ingraham joined the Crimson Tide in the class of 2019 where he appeared in two games as a redshirt freshman. He’d appear in two more games in 2020 but would see any playing time in the 2021 season where he did not register any game action.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Former LSU Teammates Wish Eli Ricks Well at Alabama

ATLANTA — There isn’t any bitterness coming from Baton Rouge, La., regarding Eli Ricks' transfer to Alabama this offseason — at least not when it comes to the cornerback’s former teammates. After spending the past two seasons with LSU, Ricks switched sides in one of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama LHP Connor Prielipp Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

The roller coaster of a college baseball career for Alabama pitcher Connor Prielipp reached its conclusion on Sunday evening, with the junior left-hander being selected as the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins. Prielipp is the first Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Tony Mitchell says Alabama is ‘not done’ after landing 5-Star RB Justice Haynes

Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Tony Mitchell tweeted ‘we not done’ after the Crimson Tide landed five-star running back, Justice Haynes Sunday. Mitchell attends Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He has been actively recruiting for the Tide since jumping on board in June. He has made it very clear he has his eyes on some of the nation’s top defensive backs, including Cormani McClain and Malik Muhammad.
ALABASTER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Dodd
Person
John Stallworth
AL.com

World Games CEO to Birmingham: ‘This was our Gold Medal moment’

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the World Games 2022 Organizing Committee and our amazing team - Thank You. We call our city “The Magic City,” and the last 11 days have shown the world the magic for all of Greater Birmingham and Alabama. We witnessed history – so many athletic feats, thousands of international visitors, and thousands of you turned out for sports that many of us never experienced before.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

As World Games leave Birmingham, locals and athletes talk about their experiences

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After 10 days of sports competitions across the Birmingham area, the 2022 World Games officially closed Sunday. The event also offered several activities and events, like concerts, interactive experiences, and different vendors something that many people have given positive reviews about. Birmingham residents Lindsey Chitwood and her daughter, Margot, said they […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

‘Like a fever dream’: Hometown hero raves about experience at The World Games 2022

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Lawson State Community College and Alabama Cheer Center / Bama All Starz.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Know Before You Go: TWG 2022 closing ceremony in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The World Games 2022 will conclude in Birmingham Sunday night with the closing ceremony at Protective Stadium. The TWG 2022 grand finale starts at 8 p.m. CST and will beheadlined by Lionel Richie, a Tuskegee, Alabama native who will be performing in his home state for the first time in over two decades. Learn about a special ticket offer in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Crimson Tide Roll Call#The Bamacentral Forums#The Crimson Tide#Sec
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban’s Favorite Breakfast Gets New Look

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is famously known for his championships, coaching, and his breakfast. The seven-time national champion is not shy when it comes to discussing what his favorite item to eat is for the most important meal of the day: Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies. "Part of...
ALABAMA STATE
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Alabama

Birmingham is the most supernatural city in Alabama, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Birmingham ranked as Alabama's with 106 reported total sightings, including 20 ghost and 86 UFO sightings. Alabama did, however,...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Trussville Tribune

World Games organizers present check to Ukranian athletes

BIRMINGHAM — The World Games 2022 presented a check for $54,000 today to support athletes and sports in Ukraine. In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, The World Games 2022 announced plans to donate $1 from every ticket and item of TWG 2022 merchandise sold since April 1 to help benefit the Ukrainian Community and Sports Movement through the Olympic Solidarity Fund.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Gas plummeting across Alabama; where is the cheapest?

Gasoline in Alabama is nearly 50 cents cheaper per gallon than it was a month ago, as prices at the pump continue to drop. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Alabama this morning is $4.16, down 47 cents from the highest price ever recorded in the state - $4.63 - on June 14.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy