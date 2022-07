The Moors Mountain fire in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness north of Helena grew from 115 acres to 150 acres overnight, U.S. Forest Service officials said Sunday. The Forest Service said about 9:45 a.m. that a Type III team will assume command Monday morning and a long-term strategy is being developed to direct suppression on the east and north flanks closest to private property. The fire was reported by multiple callers about 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

HELENA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO