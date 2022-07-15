ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV writer/producer arrested for alleged sex assaults in Los Feliz

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
TV writer/producer Eric Weinberg. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department

A television writer/producer was arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as a photographer and sexually assaulting women after luring them into his Los Feliz home for photo shoots.

Eric Weinberg — whose credits as a producer and writer include “Scrubs,” “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher,” “Californication” and “American Dad” — was taken into custody around noon at his home in the 1900 block of Edgemont Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The alleged “sexual assaults including rape” occurred between 2012 and 2019, but authorities did not release the number of women who have accused Weinberg of assault. LAPD investigators said Weinberg “appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places” and invited them to his home for photo shoots, where the alleged sexual assaults took place.

Weinberg, whose age was not released by the LAPD, was being held in lieu of $3.2 million bail.

Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims who may have been assaulted as far back as the early 1990s. Anyone who may have been a victim was asked to contact the LAPD at 323-561-3272.

Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

