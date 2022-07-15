Vermillion Falls To Volga 2-1

The City of Vermillion will be fogging for mosquitoes throughout the community Wednesday, July 20 and/or Thursday, July 21, weather permitting. If you would prefer to opt out of the fogging at your property, please email staff at ParksandRec@cityofvermillion.com. Your address will remain on the No Spray list for the remainder of the season.
Jeickson Pichardo-Castillo, 24, a former high school teacher in the Vermillion School District who pleaded guilty earlier this year to stalking, a Class 1 misdemeanor and child abuse, a Class 4 felony, will spend 90 days of an eight-year sentence in the South Dakota State Penitentiary on the child abuse charge.
Comments / 0