Vermillion Falls To Volga 2-1

The City of Vermillion will be fogging for mosquitoes throughout the community Wednesday, July 20 and/or Thursday, July 21, weather permitting. If you would prefer to opt out of the fogging at your property, please email staff at ParksandRec@cityofvermillion.com. Your address will remain on the No Spray list for the remainder of the season.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO