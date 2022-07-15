Edison receives $1.5 million in state funding towards ‘youth sports, history and culture’

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer County appoints Lorraine Goodman as the agency’s new director of advancement. Goodman brings a wealth of professional development and marketing experience to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Mercer County, with nearly 15 years in nonprofit work. Her professional fundraising experience ranges from helping The Red Hot Organization (which produces record albums and then donates the proceeds to AIDS-related charities) earn its first grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, to acting as Princeton AlumniCorps’ Development Officer and leading LALDEF through the height of the pandemic, according to a press release through BBBS in June.

