Edison receives $1.5 million in state funding towards ‘youth sports, history and culture’

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives: Aug. 5, St. Dorothea Church, 240 Broad St., Eatontown, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Aug. 12, Middletown United Methodist Church, 924 Middletown‑Lincroft Road, Middletown, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Aug. 18, Congregation B’nai Israel, 171 Ridge Road, Rumson, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Aug. 18, Brotherhood of Temple Shalom, 5 Ayrmont Lane, Aberdeen Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Aug. 22, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; Aug. 23, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org.
