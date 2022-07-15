Yard Goats spoil Cate's homecoming

Buy Now Harrisburg Senators pitcher and Manchester native Tim Cate in trouble in the third inning trying to pitch out of it with Yard Goat runners on at first and third, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Dunkin Donuts Stadium in Hartford. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

HARTFORD — It seemed like the stars had aligned for Tim Cate’s return to Double A baseball Thursday night.

The Cheney Tech and UConn product was making his return to the Harrisburg Senators in front of his family and friends against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

All that was left to do was win.

But the Yard Goats spoiled Cate’s homecoming, topping the Senators 9-4 before an announced crowd of 5,273.

"It's nice to be home," the 6-foot, 185-pound left-handed pitcher said. "I hadn't seen my family in a long time. I'm glad that they got the chance to see me play. I just wish it could've been a little better for them."

Cate (0-1) lasted three innings in the loss. He allowed six runs on nine hits, struck out three and walked one. He threw 71 pitches, 42 for strikes.

"I think the game plan against these guys was just a little off," he said. "Obviously, they were swinging early, getting early contact, which is usually a pitcher's friend. But they just seemed to put the ball in play where our guys weren't. I don't know if it was a pitch execution problem or if the scouting report was wrong and we should've pitched guys differently. I felt good out there today. Things just didn't go my way."

Cate, who was drafted 65th overall by the Washington Nationals in the 2018 MLB draft, started the year with High-A Wilmington for a series of rehab starts after straining his lat muscle at the beginning of the season.

In 12 games with the Blue Rocks, Cate was 4-3 with a 2.92 ERA. He struck out 52 and walked 15 in 52Ï innings.

He was recalled to the Senators Tuesday, beginning his second Double A tenure.

"The batters are more selective, they know what they're looking for," Cate said of the differences between pitching in High-A and Double A. "But baseball is baseball. You've got to throw strikes. You've got to execute your pitches. You can't overthink it.

“Obviously when you move up a level, the batters are going to be a little better. But I mean I was here last year. So it's nothing that I can't handle or that I shouldn't expect."

Cate made 21 starts for the Senators last year, posting a 2-10 record with a 5.31 ERA.

"I'm glad to have him back," Harrisburg manager Tripp Keister said. "Timmy and I, we've been together since 2019. He was minor league pitcher of the year in our system. I know what he can do. I know this was something he was probably looking forward to and it didn't go as planned. But he'll get back to work tomorrow and get ready for his next start."

Cate took the mound for the first time with a 2-0 lead thanks to a two-run homer from Justin Connell in the top of the first.

He gave up a run on Aaron Schunk’s RBI single before working out of a first and third jam to keep his team in front after one.

But the Goats (51-33) rebounded in the second. Kyle Datres tied the game when he scored on a wild pitch, and Hunter Stovall’s three-run homer made it 5-2.

Hartford had five hits and brought nine batters to the plate in the inning.

The Goats added a run in the third thanks to a two-out RBI triple from Isaac Collins. Cate got Stovall to ground out in the next at-bat to end the inning. Keister brought in reliever Francys Peguero to begin the fourth.

"I felt like he could never really get comfortable throwing strikes consistently," Keister said of Cate. "He missed, he fell behind a lot early. Then he had to get one-dimensional and come over the plate. They hit him pretty good."

Despite the loss, Cate said he felt good on the mound and that his arm felt good as well. He was consistently hitting upper 80s-low 90s with his fastball and upper 70s-low 80s with his breaking balls.

"He threw some good curveballs. I thought he threw some good changeups too,” Keister said. “I liked some sequences that he had. I don't think he had his command, which really hurts him. He's got to make pitches, and he didn't. He missed some spots. We tried to get in on some guys and we didn't."

The Senators (35-49) got runs back in the fourth and sixth to make it 6-4, but the hosts replied with two in the seventh and one in the eighth to account for the final score.

Collins collected three hits for Hartford while Connell was one of five Senators with two hits. Nick Bush (7-6) lasted seven innings in the win, striking out eight and walking none.

Keister said he expects Cate’s next start to come next weekend, though he added that plans may change as the team has a four-day all-star break following its series with the Yard Goats.

"I don't think there's a whole lot to change honestly," Cate said. "I was throwing strikes, mixing up my pitches well. I feel comfortable with where my mechanics are right now. It's just one those outings that happens every once in a while. I feel like I'm not going to look too much into it. Just keep moving forward.”