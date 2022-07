Sonnyboyliston will be targeted at a defence of the Comer Group International Irish St Leger title he won in 2021 by Johnny Murtagh. The five-year-old announced himself as a player in the long-distance division when making a successful raid on the Ebor at York last August and then plundered Group One honours on his first ever attempt at that level when always doing enough in the 14-furlong Curragh contest.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO