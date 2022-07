The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families (ACF) Assistant Secretary January Contreras and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean participated in a family enrollment event for both the Head Start early care and education program and benefits for food purchases through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) with the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO