Music

Calvin Harris Taps Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell for Disco-Tinged ‘Stay With Me’

By Kat Bouza
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Continuing the lead up to his forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 , Calvin Harris has released the star-studded single “Stay With Me,” featuring Justin Timberlake , Halsey , and Pharrell .

The summer-ready track is the latest look at the EDM hitmaker’s new record, which drops Aug. 5 and mark’s Harris’ first record in five years. Backed by an easygoing, funk-laden beat, the song is anchored by a playful, sing-song hook from Halsey. “Hey, it’s a mess out there,” the “Without Me” singer coos. “They can leave, but we don’t care/We’ll stay, I’m good right here/I’ve been waiting for you all year.”

“Stay With Me” follows the release of album singles “ New Money ,” featuring 21 Savage, and “ Potion ,” a collaboration between Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 also boasts appearances from artists including Normani, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, and Tinashe, among others.

