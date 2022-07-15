ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

G20 finance leaders in Bali to tackle Ukraine, inflation

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ks1mJ_0ggTFIzZ00

Top financial officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations met on the Indonesian island of Bali on Friday seeking strategies to counter the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine , inflation and other global crises.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati opened the two-day meeting by urging fellow finance ministers, central bank chiefs and other leaders to find ways to “build bridges, not walls.” She said the consequences of failure, especially for less wealthy nations, would be “catastrophic.”

“Millions and millions if not billions of people are depending on us," Indrawati said.

The meetings in Bali's Nusa Dua resort town follow a gathering there of foreign ministers earlier this month that failed to find common ground over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its global impacts.

A G-20 finance meeting in Washington, D.C. in April saw officials from the U.S., Britain, France, Canada and Ukraine walk out to protest the attendance of Russian envoys. That meeting ended without the release of a joint statement.

Still, the G-20 financial meetings have the advantage of being less political in nature, Indrawati said.

Indonesia, as host, has tried to act as an “honest broker," she said, uniting a divided East and West within the G-20, a schism that has sharpened since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

There's no “playbook" for how to find agreement given the unprecedented tensions over the war, Indrawati said.

The financial leaders are searching for ways to coordinate how they shepherd their economies through inflation that is running at 40-year highs, unsnarling supply chains and bottlenecks due to the coronavirus pandemic and fortifying financial systems against future risks.

The G-20 managed to bridge differences in coping with the 2008 global financial crisis and the pandemic, said Indrawati.

“The actions we take will have a very important effect for the world," she said.

One key goal of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and some other Western financial officials is gaining agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil that might help bring energy costs under control and alleviate the decades-high inflation seen in many countries while also limiting Moscow's access to revenues to fund its war effort.

“A price cap on Russian oil is one of our most powerful tools to address the pain Americans and families across the world are feeling at the gas pump and the grocery store right now, a limit on the price of Russian oil,” Yellen said at news briefing Thursday in Bali that was shown online.

Yellen said no price had yet been determined for such a cap, but the level would have to be one “that clearly gives Russia an incentive to continue to produce, that would make production profitable for Russia.”

She said she was “hopeful” that countries such as China and India that recently boosted imports of Russian crude oil, sold at steep discounts, would see it as being in their own self-interest to observe the price cap.

Without a price cap, a European Union and probably a U.S. ban on providing insurance and other financial services would take effect. “So, we’re proposing an exception that would allow Russia to export as long as the price doesn’t exceed a yet-to-be-determined level,” Yellen said.

Yellen did not say if she would walk out of the closed door meeting Friday during a speech by Russia's representative to the talks. But she said it could not be “business as usual with respect to Russia’s participation at these meetings.”

At last week's meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were present in the same room at the same time for the first time since the Ukraine war began but they pointedly ignored each other.

Lavrov walked out of the proceedings at least twice: once when his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock spoke at the opening session and again just before Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was to speak by video at the second session, according to a Western diplomat present.

Caught in the middle as host, Indonesia has urged officials from all sides to overcome mistrust for the sake of a planet confronting multiple challenges from the coronavirus to climate change to Ukraine.

Indonesia is among the developing countries contending with shortages of fuel and grain due to the war and it says the G-20 has a responsibility to step up and ensure the rules-based global order remains relevant.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”.The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.But he told Sophie Raworth on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show: “I think some of the comments that he’s not well or that actually surely somebody’s going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking.“As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Out of wartime hiding, Ukraine's first lady makes US visit

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday as she began a series of high-profile appearances in Washington that will include a session with U.S. counterpart Jill Biden. Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew alongside American ones on Pennsylvania Avenue as Zelenska headed...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Jamal Khashoggi’s American lawyer sentenced to three years in UAE prison following detention at airport

An American lawyer who represented murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been sentenced to three years in prison in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being detained at an airport.Asim Ghafoor, a US citizen and Virginia-based civil rights attorney, was convicted of tax evasion and money laundering related to a tax evasion operation in the US, UAE state media WAM reported on Saturday.The Abu Dhabi Money Laundering Court sentenced him to three years in prison and a fine of three million dirhams (£689,000), then deportation from the UAE, two days after he was arrested at Dubai airport.State media said that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Don’t interrupt me’: Russian ambassador snaps at UK reporter

The Russian ambassador snapped at a Sky News reporter when things turned tense during an interview about the war in Ukraine.Andrei Kelin told Dermot Murnaghan he would stop the interview if he continued to “interrupt” the answers he was giving. “Don't interrupt me,” the ambassador said. “We have an agreement. If you will continue to interrupt me, I will stop the interview.”Kelin made the comment after Murnaghan suggested Russia is shelling civilians in Ukraine.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine news live: Russia withdraws troops from Snake IslandWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
The Independent

Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US

An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Skateboarding teen hailed ‘hero of Ukraine’ for saving Kyiv using toy drone to spot advancing Russian column

A Ukrainian teenager is being hailed as a hero after he used a toy drone to spot an advancing column of Russian soldiers headed towards capital Kyiv and alerted the military.Andrii Pokrasa, the 15-year-old skateboarder, spotted the light of Russian military vehicles with his toy drone device.He had been called upon by the Ukrainian military to help due to his experience with such devices, reported the Telegraph.“He was the only one who was experienced with drones in that region,” Yurii Kasjanov, the commander of the armed forces’ unmanned reconnaissance section, was quoted as saying. “He’s a real hero, a...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#G20#Inflation#Bali#The Group Of 20#Indonesian#Russian
The Independent

Blair begged Kuwait for arms deal as thank you for Gulf War help, papers suggest

Labour prime minister Tony Blair begged Kuwait to buy the UK’s latest artillery as payback for supporting the Middle Eastern nation during the Gulf War, previously classified records suggest.He repeatedly lobbied Crown Prince Sheikh Sa’ad between 1998 and 1999, even calling in on him during a brief stopover on a flight home from South Africa to press the point.Internal briefing notes from the time show the UK government believed it was “due the award of a significant defence equipment contract in recognition of its defence of Kuwait” following the invasion of Iraqi forces by Saddam Hussein in 1990.Minutes of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine’s Zelensky sacks security chief and prosecutor in ‘treason’ purge

Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked the head of the country's security service and state prosecutor, citing hundreds of cases of alleged treason and collaboration with Russia, in the biggest shake-up since the war with its neighbour started.The Ukrainian president announced he was firing prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova and domestic security service chief, and childhood friend, Ivan Bakanov. Both high-ranking officials were playing crucial roles in the Ukrainian response to Russia’s attack. Ms Venediktova was leading the efforts to prosecute Russian war crimes while Mr Bakanov, appointed by Mr Zelensky, was running the country’s secret services operations. The president said more...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brazil's Bolsonaro meets diplomats to sow doubts on election

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday invited dozens of diplomats to the presidential palace to present claims regarding supposed vulnerabilities of the country’s electronic voting system, which electoral authorities have already debunked repeatedly.Once again, the far-right leader didn’t present any evidence for his claims, which have drawn criticism from the members of the electoral authority and analysts who fear he is laying the groundwork to reject election results. Bolsonaro faces an uphill battle to win a second term, with all polls showing him trailing well behind former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who governed Brazil between 2003-2010.Bolsonaro’s address...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Russia
BGR.com

An iPhone might have saved a Ukrainian soldier’s life by stopping a bullet

IPhone owners have documented countless examples over the years of Apple products saving their lives, such as Apple Watch alerting emergency responders when its owner’s life or safety may be in danger. But it’s not just in everyday scenarios where we see that play out. It even extends to the battlefield, apparently, given that a recent photo that’s surfaced online from Ukraine depicts what appears to be an iPhone 13 Pro that took a bullet for a soldier.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Campaigners hail victory in challenge over Government net zero strategy

Campaigners have hailed a victory over the Government’s net zero strategy, after a High Court judge ruled the policy breaches its obligations under the Climate Change Act.Environmental charities Friends of the Earth (FotE) and ClientEarth, and the Good Law Project, brought a challenge over the strategy at a hearing last month.In a ruling on Monday, Mr Justice Holgate found that Greg Hands, the business secretary at the time the strategy was agreed, was not properly briefed about the effects of individual Government policies on meeting carbon budget targets.The judge concluded that, while the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) department...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

749K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy