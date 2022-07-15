ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

What the papers say – July 15

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e511V_0ggTFH6q00

Would-be Conservative leaders jostle on the front pages along with stories of soaring temperatures and a culinary werewolf.

“Penny’s in heaven” declares Metro, but the i says rivals have turned on “favourite” Tory PM-hopeful Penny Mordaunt ahead of Friday’s TV debate.

The Daily Express and Daily Mail say senior Conservatives have questioned whether Ms Mordaunt has what it takes, with the latter paper citing concerns from her old boss Lord Frost.

The former Brexit minister is also on the front of The Daily Telegraph, where he tells Kemi Badenoch to step aside for Liz Truss so there can be “unity among free marketeers”.

Ms Truss is accused in The Independent of “black-ops” for allegedly briefing against Ms Mordaunt, while The Times reports the Foreign Secretary has received a boost with the backing of Suella Braverman following the Attorney General’s withdrawal from the leadership race.

Shifting away from politics, surging temperatures have prompted NHS doctors in the Daily Mirror to share they fear the worst over heat-related illnesses and deaths in coming days.

The Environment Agency tells The Guardian water company bosses should be imprisoned for serious pollution.

The Sun says Rebekah Vardy was preparing to evacuate her Portugal holiday home after being caught up in a forest fire, while celebrity chef John Carasig confides in the Daily Star that he is a werewolf.

And bigger than expected declines for Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan have set a “grim” tone for Wall Street, according to the Financial Times.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt will become next prime minister, Independent readers predict

Penny Mordaunt will win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister, readers of The Independent have predicted.Ms Mordaunt received 48 per cent of the vote when readers were polled on who would become next Tory leader and Boris Johnson’s successor.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came second with 23 per cent of the vote. Tom Tugendhat, who readers previously voted the frontrunner from a longer list in a recent reader poll, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote. Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch got eight and six per cent respectively.A commenter with the name AnOldGoat said: “It’s...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tory leadership race: Tom Tugendhat eliminated as Truss gains on Mordaunt

Contenders for the Conservative leadership are engaged in frenzied horse-trading for a handful of MPs’ votes which will decide who will go into the final battle to succeed Boris Johnson and become prime minister.The field of hopefuls was reduced to four on Monday as outsider Tom Tugendhat, darling of the centrist One Nation group, was eliminated with just 31 votes.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came close to securing a place on the shortlist of two which will go to Tory members this summer, gaining 14 votes to hit 115 – five short of the 120 needed.But foreign secretary Liz Truss’s...
WORLD
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt says she would abandon housing targets if she wins leadership race

Penny Mordaunt would ditch housing targets if she enters Downing Street, saying they have been “tested to destruction”.Foreign secretary Liz Truss, who remains behind Ms Mordaunt in the race to become the next Tory leader, has already hit out at so-called “Stalinist” housing targets.Ms Mordaunt used a piece in the Daily Telegraph to claim that the current government house-building policy is “not working” and is trapped in a “broken pattern”.She wrote: “I will change the system. I will champion a brownfield building boom, and do more to protect precious greenfields.“We will build better, and we will do it using incentives,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prince Harry challenges divided world to reclaim democracies

Britain’s Prince Harry challenged people everywhere Monday to adopt Nelson Mandela’s spirit of hope in today’s divided world to reclaim democracies and leave a better future for children, movingly citing the inspiration of the anti-apartheid leader on his own life and his memories of his late mother, Princess Diana.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Rebekah Vardy
The Independent

Boris Johnson wins late night confidence vote after bruising Commons debate

Boris Johnson’s Government has won a late night confidence vote in the House of Commons after a bad-tempered five-hour debate.The Prime Minister is now expected to continue in his role for the next seven weeks until a new Conservative Party leader is chosen to replace him.MPs voted 349 to 238, majority 111, to support the motion stating that the Commons has confidence in the Government.Mr Johnson used his opening speech to run through what he perceived to be his greatest hits in office as he batted away calls for him to resign immediately rather than wait until September 5.He spoke...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘Don’t interrupt me’: Russian ambassador snaps at UK reporter

The Russian ambassador snapped at a Sky News reporter when things turned tense during an interview about the war in Ukraine.Andrei Kelin told Dermot Murnaghan he would stop the interview if he continued to “interrupt” the answers he was giving. “Don't interrupt me,” the ambassador said. “We have an agreement. If you will continue to interrupt me, I will stop the interview.”Kelin made the comment after Murnaghan suggested Russia is shelling civilians in Ukraine.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine news live: Russia withdraws troops from Snake IslandWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
EUROPE
The Independent

Boris Johnson claims he has delivered on ‘every single promise’ as he’s cheered on by Tory MPs

Boris Johnson claimed he had “delivered on every single promise” as he defended his record at No 10 and persuaded Conservatives to back the government in Monday’s confidence vote.The outgoing PM attempted to polish his legacy by telling the Commons he had led “one of the most dynamic governments of modern times”, which had overcome “adversity on a scale we haven’t seen for centuries”.Cheered on by Tory MPs, Mr Johnson said his party would soon “coalesce in loyalty” around a new leader – but also hinted that he would soon speak out against the Tory rebels who had kicked...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN law meant UK was ‘attractive destination for asylum seekers’, New Labour told

New Labour’s attempts to tackle immigration were partly thwarted by a UN protocol which meant the UK was fundamentally deemed an “attractive destination” for asylum seekers, internal memos suggest.Home Office permanent secretary Sir David Omand said the 1951 Refugee Convention – which says refugees should not be sent back to a country where they face serious threats to their safety – and the “generous reception” given to people from the former Yugoslavia were partly to blame.His concern was contained in a memo to Cabinet secretary Sir Richard Wilson in March 2000. Home Office figures at the time showed there were...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#The Daily Express#Daily Mail#Conservatives#Front Page
The Independent

Former BBC boss criticises Nadine Dorries but says her instincts are ‘not wrong’

A former BBC boss has criticised Nadine Dorries and her string of “gaffes” in the role as Culture secretary, but says some of her instincts are “not wrong”.Roger Mosey, who was appointed head of BBC News in 2003, said Dorries appointment to the position by Boris Johnson was “punishment in itself” but that the “substance of her policies was worse”.Speaking to the Radio Times, Mosey remarked on decisions made on the BBC licence fee, the privatisation of Channel 4 and the Online Safety Bill.“The Johnson government was particularly torrid for our public service media, and it would be better for...
TENNIS
The Independent

Michael Gove denies plot to help Rishi Sunak win

Michael Gove has denied to be in any plot to make Rishi Sunak win the Conservative leadership race, after Boris Johnson resigned.When asked by LBC presenter Andrew Marr, Mr Gove insisted his support for Kemi Badenoch is not an elaborate scheme to take votes away from Liz Truss and others, in a bid to help Rishi Sunak win the Tory leadership contest.He added that Ms Badenoch had “something special”, but said he would serve under any future leader of the party “who asks me to”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WORLD
The Independent

Worried Blair aides held brainstorm session to devise ‘fresh approach’ for PMQs

He earned a reputation during his decade in Downing Street as a charismatic leader able to communicate effectively.But newly released files suggest Tony Blair’s spin team felt his weekly performances at the Commons despatch box required major improvement – and that the premier detested the spectacle anyway.Such was the concern over Mr Blair’s weekly pummelling by Opposition leader William Hague at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) that his closest aides held a brainstorming session in February 2000 to devise a “fresh approach”.The upshot was to urge Mr Blair to adopt a new “message-based approach”, rather than what highly regarded Labour upstart...
POLITICS
The Independent

Campaigners hail victory in challenge over Government net zero strategy

Campaigners have hailed a victory over the Government’s net zero strategy, after a High Court judge ruled the policy breaches its obligations under the Climate Change Act.Environmental charities Friends of the Earth (FotE) and ClientEarth, and the Good Law Project, brought a challenge over the strategy at a hearing last month.In a ruling on Monday, Mr Justice Holgate found that Greg Hands, the business secretary at the time the strategy was agreed, was not properly briefed about the effects of individual Government policies on meeting carbon budget targets.The judge concluded that, while the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) department...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Portugal
The Independent

Jeremy Corbyn tells Boris Johnson his legacy will be of ‘poverty, inequality and insecurity’

Jeremy Corbyn accused Boris Johnson of leaving a legacy of “poverty, inequality and insecurity” in his speech at the Commons, ahead of the confidence vote.Boris Johnson listed the achievements he was “proud” to have accomplished during his time in office, including Brexit and leading the country out of the pendemic.“I’m grateful to the prime minister for taking a break from his fantasy tour of this country”, former Labour leader Mr Corbyn said in his intervention.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Prescott ‘did nothing wrong’ over Clapham flat fiasco, Blair told Tory MP

Tony Blair staunchly backed his Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott when he came under fire for renting a cut-price London flat from a transport union, newly released correspondence shows.Then Prime Minister, Mr Blair dismissed claims from Conservative MP Archie Norman that there was a conflict of interest between Mr Prescott’s other role as Transport Secretary and the fact the RMT had for years charged the Labour grandee a subsidised rate to rent a flat in Clapham, south London.The Commons Standards and Privileges Committee found Mr Prescott had not broken rules by failing to declare the flat the MPs’ register of...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Architect of 1968 coup plot’ dramatised in The Crown denied involvement – files

Reports of an alleged Government coup attempt in 1968, recreated for Netflix series The Crown, had “no foundation in fact”, according to one of the high-profile men accused years later over the plot.Publishing supremo Cecil King wrote to Cabinet Secretary Sir Robert Armstrong in 1981 following international newspaper reports that he, Lord Mountbatten and Lord Cudlipp had plotted to overthrow Harold Wilson’s ailing Labour government more than a decade earlier.Nothing materialised of the plot and Mr King, chairman of the International Publishing Corporation (IPC) which counted the Daily Mirror among its titles, described the story as “nonsense”.He accused Mr Wilson,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

749K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy