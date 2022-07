Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man was arrested in Nenana Sunday after breaking into a home and stealing, as well as consuming, a number of items within the residence. Troopers said that on Sunday afternoon at 6:05, a burglary alarm was triggered at a residence near mile 325 of the Parks Hwy north of Nenana.

NENANA, AK ・ 8 HOURS AGO