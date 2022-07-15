ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists Discover Why Staph Vaccines Do Not Work in Humans

scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sometimes-pathogenic bacteria Staphylococcus aureus has a long and intimate relationship with people, one that helps it fend off our immune response. Staphylococcus aureus is a common bacterium that is harmless, for the most part, posing no threat to humans with whom they coexist. However, on occasion, it can develop into...

scitechdaily.com

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Vegetable That Could Break Down Shield Antibiotic-resistant Bacteria Carry

It killed Acinetobacter baumannii 65% of the time and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 70% of the time; when paired with antibiotics, that percentage increased to an astonishing 94%. Researchers at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Beersheba have found that cruciferous vegetables like broccoli may be able to break down biofilms that make bacteria resistant to antibiotics.
WILDLIFE
Medical News Today

7 types of eye parasites and their symptoms

Some parasites can infect humans. Once inside of a body, parasites can travel to different organs, including the eyes. Without treatment, these infections can lead to eye pain, vision problems, and in some cases, blindness. Parasites are organisms that live in, or on, another organism. The host organism provides the...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Secrets of Longevity Revealed: Scientists Find Species That Essentially Do Not Age

The largest study of its kind reveals that wild turtles age slowly, live long lives, and uncovers several species that practically do not age. Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise, who is 190 years old, made headlines recently for being the “oldest living land animal in the world.” Although there is anecdotal evidence that certain species of turtles and other ectotherms, or “cold-blooded” creatures, live a long life, this evidence is spotty and mostly focuses on animals kept in zoos or a small number of individuals surviving in the wild. The largest study on aging and lifespan to date, conducted by an international team of 114 scientists and directed by Penn State and Northeastern Illinois University, has recently been published. It contains data gathered in the wild from 107 populations of 77 different species of reptiles and amphibians.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

A New, High-Risk Subtype of Cancer Has Been Discovered

The new high-risk subtype of pediatric liver cancer was discovered using molecular profiling. Up until recently, almost all pediatric liver cancers were classified as either hepatoblastoma or hepatocellular carcinoma. However, pediatric pathologists have noted that certain liver tumors have histological characteristics that do not readily match either of these two carcinoma models. The outcomes for patients with these tumors are poor and the tumors are less likely to respond to chemotherapy.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about Adderall and depression

Adderall is a medication that a person may take for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). There is some debate over whether Adderall can cause depression. However, with correct use according to the prescription, this is extremely rare. Approximately 2.5 million people in the United States take Adderall...
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
HEALTH
Good News Network

Vitamin D Could Help Protect Women Against and Even Reverse Ovarian Cancer — Study

Researchers believe vitamin D could be key in preventing ovarian cancer, one of the most lethal, as they found it stopped a key transformation in the metastasis of the cancer. Furthermore, vitamin D actively reversed a process by which ovarian cancer turns the host’s defenses against them, suggesting it could also be key as part of a treatment plan for early stage diagnosis.
CANCER
Newsweek

Cancer Cells Thrive in Body's Sweet Spots: Study

Cancer researchers have discovered how mutated cells can sense the Goldilocks sweet spots in a human body. Led by the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, an international group of researchers has shed new light on how cancer thrives. Previous studies have shown how cancer cells can sense the stiffness of...
CANCER
sciencealert.com

Scientists Weigh in – Yes, Nosepicking Is Just as Gross as You Think

Come on, you know you do it. Whether you're in the trusted company of your spouse, or sneaking a quick one when you think nobody's looking, we all pick our noses. Other primates do it too. The social stigma around nose picking is widespread. But should we really be doing...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

A New Antibiotic Can Kill Even Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Antibiotic-resistant pathogens could be defeated with the assistance of a synthetic antibiotic. A brand-new antibiotic that was developed at The Rockefeller University using computational models of bacterial gene products appears to kill even bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics. According to a study published in the journal Science, the drug, known as cilagicin, is effective in mice and employs a novel mechanism to combat MRSA, C. diff, and numerous other dangerous infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Epstein-Barr virus infection: the leading cause of multiple sclerosis

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 239 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Science, Bjornevik and colleagues demonstrated Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection is a trigger for multiple sclerosis (MS) in a longitudinal analysis of more than 10 million US military individuals who were on active duty.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does hydroxyzine interact with cannabis?

Hydroxyzine (available as Vistaril and Atarax) is an antihistamine that can help treat anxiety, allergies, itchy skin, and some rashes. No recent studies have identified potential interactions between hydroxyzine and cannabis, but this does not mean none exist. Hydroxyzine commonly causes dizziness and fatigue. Some people. these symptoms with cannabis....
PHARMACEUTICALS

