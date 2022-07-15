ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Lasts five innings in no-decision

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rodon allowed a run on eight hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., more try to dethrone Pete Alonso

Eight of baseball's best sluggers are squaring off Monday night in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The contestants, led by two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso, are taking their hacks in the single-eliminate bracket tournament. Hitters have three minutes to hit as many home runs as they can in the first and second rounds, then two minutes in the finals. The winner receives $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. Here's how to watch the 2022 Home Run Derby, which is set to get started shortly after 8 p.m. ET.
MLB
CBS Sports

Chris Sale injury: Red Sox lefty undergoes surgery on broken pinkie; team hopes he can pitch again in 2022

Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale on Monday underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured finger on this throwing hand, the club announced. The procedure was an "open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture" and was performed at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, MA. One member of the organization told Chris Cotillo that it's possible Sale could pitch again this season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Merrifield (toe) from the restricted list Monday. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Merrifield saw his streak of 553 consecutive games played come to an end due to a bone bruise in his right big toe, which sidelined him for a four-game series with Detroit. Merrifield closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .240/.292/.343 slash line to go with five home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 runs and 36 RBI in 84 contests, but his availability for the team's first game of the second half Friday against the Rays is in question due to the lingering toe injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient time for Merrifield to make a full recovery from the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
California Sports
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Bills' Stefon Diggs, Von Miller trying to recruit Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden to Buffalo

Stefon Diggs doesn't envision teaming up with his brother, Trevon, anytime soon. But the star Bills wide receiver would settle for another Pro Bowl cornerback joining him in Buffalo. Hours after former Steelers standout Joe Haden recently shared video of himself working out at UCLA, Diggs tagged the Bills in a re-post of the video, indicating he'd like Buffalo to explore signing the free agent defensive back, a close friend who's also worked out alongside the wideout this offseason, per NYup.com.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Nick Sirianni sends message to Eagles, addresses increased expectations placed on franchise in 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the surprises of the 2021 season, going from a last place finish in the NFC East the previous year to a winning record and a playoff spot in the conference. Jalen Hurts grew as a quarterback throughout the season, which helped pace the Eagles to the top-ranked rushing attack in the league. The defense also improved in the second half, as Philadelphia went 7-2 from Week 8 to Week 17 -- clinching a playoff berth with a week remaining in the regular season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Andrew Mccutchen
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Could be back Friday

Lewis (concussion) appeared in his 10th rehab game Sunday at Triple-A Tacoma and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI. Between stops at Tacoma and High-A Everett for his rehab assignment that began July 3, Lewis has gone 6-for-23 with five home runs and 6:6 BB:K. Lewis served as Tacoma's designated hitter in his most recent two starts, but he manned left field for five innings Friday and could end up seeing most of his time at the corner-outfield spot opposite Jesse Winker if he returns from the 7-day injured list coming out of the All-Star break. The Mariners have primarily leaned on the duo of Sam Haggerty and Dylan Moore in right field since Taylor Trammell (hamstring) joined Lewis on the IL.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Rangers grab pitcher Brock Porter, 11th-ranked player in class, in fourth round

Heading into day two of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft, only one player who ranked in CBS Sports' top 30 remained on the board: Michigan prep right-hander Brock Porter. It didn't take long for Porter, our 11th-ranked player in the class, to find a home, however, as the Texas Rangers plucked him with the third pick of the fourth round, or No. 109 overall.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Looks ready to come off IL

Grandal (back) went 0-for-2 with three walks Sunday in his rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte. Grandal drew starts at either first base or catcher over his last three games with Charlotte and looks like he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list to step back in as the White Sox's No. 1 catcher when the big club opens its second-half schedule Friday against the Guardians. The 33-year-old, who has been on the shelf since June 13 with lower-back spasms, began his rehab assignment July 7. Between stops with Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham, Grandal appeared in nine games and went 9-for-25 with two home runs and an impressive 13:4 BB:K.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Alex Jackson: Activated and optioned

The Brewers reinstated Jackson (finger) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. Milwaukee already has three catchers on its 26-man active roster (Omar Narvaez, Victor Caratini and Pedro Severino), so Jackson won't join the big club even though he's made a full recovery from the left middle finger sprain that landed him on the IL on June 10. Jackson recently wrapped a five-game rehab assignment between the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and Nashville, during which he went 3-for-9 with a double, five walks and a run scored.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Moustakas was activated from the COVID-19-related injured list Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Moustakas will be ready to go following the All-Star break after he was activated from the COVID list Monday. The 33-year-old has produced a .210 batting average with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases over 205 at-bats in 63 games this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Belts 11th homer

France went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday. France showed why he was named to the AL All-Star squad with a two-RBI performance that helped the Mariners extend their winning streak to 14 games. His towering home run off Glenn Otto in the fifth was all the offense the Mariners would need to secure the win, and he added an insurance run later in the game. The first baseman is hitting .308 on the season with a 14.8% strikeout rate.
SEATTLE, WA
San Francisco Giants
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' Yoan Lopez: Moves back to minors

The Mets optioned Lopez to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. Lopez was returned to the minors after he served as the Mets' 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Cubs. He picked up the win in the Mets' extra-inning victory in Game 2, covering two innings while allowing an unearned run on two hits and two walks.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

The Royals reinstated Benintendi (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Benintendi was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .317/.386/.401 slash line to go with three home runs, two stolen bases, 37 RBI and 37 runs across 363 plate appearances. As a veteran player with an expiring contract on a non-contending team, Benintendi will be a prime candidate to be dealt elsewhere ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Connects on two-run shot

Tellez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Giants. Tellez's eighth-inning blast off Jakob Junis was his 18th of the season, leaving him one behind Willy Adames -- who hit a solo shot in the first inning -- for the team lead. Before leaving the yard in the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break, Tellez had endured a prolonged power outage, as he produced no extra-base hits in any of his previous nine contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI

