ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Records rare steal

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants. Renfroe...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The reason for Josh Hader’s brutal funk after blow up vs. Giants, revealed

Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader was once considered the best reliever in MLB. His nasty left-side delivery and filthy pitches made him an elite presence on the mound. But Hader is laboring to say the least right now. The Brewers closer now has a 4.50 ERA after surrendering 6 runs to the San Francisco Giants on Friday. He ultimately coughed up a walk-off grand slam to Mike Yastrzemski to take a blown save and a loss.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Brewers News

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers will give Coastal Carolina University infielder Eric Brown Jr. an opportunity to show that his swing can play in the pro ranks. Regarded by scouts for what MLB Pipeline’s scouting report referred to as an “unusual” setup at the plate that reminds some of onetime Brewer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Merrifield (toe) from the restricted list Monday. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Merrifield saw his streak of 553 consecutive games played come to an end due to a bone bruise in his right big toe, which sidelined him for a four-game series with Detroit. Merrifield closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .240/.292/.343 slash line to go with five home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 runs and 36 RBI in 84 contests, but his availability for the team's first game of the second half Friday against the Rays is in question due to the lingering toe injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient time for Merrifield to make a full recovery from the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoes finger surgery

Sale underwent surgery on his broken left pinky finger Monday. Sale suffered a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture after being hit by a comebacker in the first inning Sunday against the Yankees. In other words, he broke his left pinky finger and will now be out at least a month following surgery. Sale believes he will pitch again this season and we're yet to see an official timeline from the Red Sox. Nonetheless, the left-hander won't likely be fantasy relevant until early September at the soonest. Truly a tough blow for the fantasy owners who had stashed him since the beginning of the season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Rangers grab pitcher Brock Porter, 11th-ranked player in class, in fourth round

Heading into day two of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft, only one player who ranked in CBS Sports' top 30 remained on the board: Michigan prep right-hander Brock Porter. It didn't take long for Porter, our 11th-ranked player in the class, to find a home, however, as the Texas Rangers plucked him with the third pick of the fourth round, or No. 109 overall.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Could be back Friday

Lewis (concussion) appeared in his 10th rehab game Sunday at Triple-A Tacoma and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI. Between stops at Tacoma and High-A Everett for his rehab assignment that began July 3, Lewis has gone 6-for-23 with five home runs and 6:6 BB:K. Lewis served as Tacoma's designated hitter in his most recent two starts, but he manned left field for five innings Friday and could end up seeing most of his time at the corner-outfield spot opposite Jesse Winker if he returns from the 7-day injured list coming out of the All-Star break. The Mariners have primarily leaned on the duo of Sam Haggerty and Dylan Moore in right field since Taylor Trammell (hamstring) joined Lewis on the IL.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Looks ready to come off IL

Grandal (back) went 0-for-2 with three walks Sunday in his rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte. Grandal drew starts at either first base or catcher over his last three games with Charlotte and looks like he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list to step back in as the White Sox's No. 1 catcher when the big club opens its second-half schedule Friday against the Guardians. The 33-year-old, who has been on the shelf since June 13 with lower-back spasms, began his rehab assignment July 7. Between stops with Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham, Grandal appeared in nine games and went 9-for-25 with two home runs and an impressive 13:4 BB:K.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Renfroe
CBS Sports

Brewers' Alex Jackson: Activated and optioned

The Brewers reinstated Jackson (finger) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. Milwaukee already has three catchers on its 26-man active roster (Omar Narvaez, Victor Caratini and Pedro Severino), so Jackson won't join the big club even though he's made a full recovery from the left middle finger sprain that landed him on the IL on June 10. Jackson recently wrapped a five-game rehab assignment between the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and Nashville, during which he went 3-for-9 with a double, five walks and a run scored.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Belts 11th homer

France went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday. France showed why he was named to the AL All-Star squad with a two-RBI performance that helped the Mariners extend their winning streak to 14 games. His towering home run off Glenn Otto in the fifth was all the offense the Mariners would need to secure the win, and he added an insurance run later in the game. The first baseman is hitting .308 on the season with a 14.8% strikeout rate.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Benintendi (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Benintendi was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .317/.386/.401 slash line to go with three home runs, two stolen bases, 37 RBI and 37 runs across 363 plate appearances. As a veteran player with an expiring contract on a non-contending team, Benintendi will be a prime candidate to be dealt elsewhere ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Giants#Rbi
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Moustakas was activated from the COVID-19-related injured list Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Moustakas will be ready to go following the All-Star break after he was activated from the COVID list Monday. The 33-year-old has produced a .210 batting average with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases over 205 at-bats in 63 games this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Connects on two-run shot

Tellez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Giants. Tellez's eighth-inning blast off Jakob Junis was his 18th of the season, leaving him one behind Willy Adames -- who hit a solo shot in the first inning -- for the team lead. Before leaving the yard in the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break, Tellez had endured a prolonged power outage, as he produced no extra-base hits in any of his previous nine contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mets' Yoan Lopez: Moves back to minors

The Mets optioned Lopez to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. Lopez was returned to the minors after he served as the Mets' 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Cubs. He picked up the win in the Mets' extra-inning victory in Game 2, covering two innings while allowing an unearned run on two hits and two walks.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: MRI brings good news

Crawford underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed nothing more than bruising and inflammation to his right knee, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. While the knee issue was still deemed significant enough for the Giants to place Crawford on the 10-day injured list Saturday, the veteran shortstop should have a good chance at being available July 26 when first eligible for activation. Thairo Estrada is expected to serve as the Giants' primary shortstop while Crawford is on the shelf.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Taylor Motter: Released by Reds

Motter was released by the Reds on Monday, Doug Gray of RedsMinorLeagues.com reports. Motter had spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Louisville before being released Monday, batting .250 with eight homers, 18 RBI and 12 runs over 132 at-bats over 39 games. The 32-year-old has big-league experience and will likely find another team in the near future.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Jose Peraza: Released by Yankees

Peraza was released by the Yankees on Saturday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports. Peraza was unable to secure a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, and he slashed .243/.293/.374 with five homers, 28 RBI, 19 runs and three stolen bases over 62 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the year. The 28-year-old appeared in 64 games with the Mets last year and will now attempt to find another opportunity as a free agent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Smacks grand slam in win

Maldonado went 1-for-3 with the third grand slam of his career Saturday in the Astros' 5-0 win over the Athletics. The veteran catcher's second-inning long ball with the bases loaded proved to be the decisive play Saturday, as right-hander Justin Verlander (six shutout innings) and the Houston bullpen kept the Oakland bats quiet throughout the night. Maldonaodo is now up to nine home runs of the season, putting him within striking distance of the career-high 14 he slugged in 2017 with the Angels.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Returns after ejection

Happ is starting as the designated hitter and batting third in Sunday's game against the Mets. Happ was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader for arguing balls and strikes. He went 0-for-7 across the twin bill, so he'll look to turn things around Sunday after a frustrating few games. The outfielder has still had a nice first half with an .811 OPS through 89 games along with nine home runs and 41 RBI.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy