Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Vinny's mind, but not his browser history, on display

Welcome to the mind of Vinny Guadagnino.

It's what the cast members of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” experienced on the Thursday, July 14 episode. Vinny delivered a steam-of-consciousness riff while the roomies were flying to El Paso to see DJ Paul DelVecchio spin at a club there.

“We are traveling to the future right now faster than the people on earth,” Vinny said. “In a hypothetical world … What was Nixon like? … We're up in the air. You're going to get stuck with me.”

Parachuting was apparently not an option.

“You're really … you need a psychologist,” said Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“I know, I do,” Vinny said. “I have a couple.”

Vinny again became the topic of discussion when he objected to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino flossing his teeth in the living room once the crew was in El Paso.

“Bro, you do the weirdest (blank) with women,” Jenni said. “We're not even going to go down there. But you have a problem with someone flossing their teeth in front of you? That's where you cross the line?”

Vinny is a bit of different stripe from the rest of the crew. He's an arm-chair intellectual who also dances in the Las Vegas Chippendales show. He also said he's slept with 500 to 1,000 women, a number that apparently includes cast member Angelina Pivarnick, who didn't make the trip out West.

“I don't think we will ever understand Vinny. I mean, to each his own,” Mike said. “I feel like you just don't want to see this man's browser history.”

As for Angelina, she didn't make the trip fearful of the drama resulting over who released to the tabloids the infamous roomies' testimonial speech-gone-wrong at her wedding to Chris Larangeira in November of 2019. It resurfaced on the July 7 episode and fingers are pointing at Angelina.

She's having none of it.

“I'm taking time for my life, I'm taking time for my health, I'm taking time for my happiness, and that's what I deserve,” Angelina said. “I deserve all that.”

Would that be in a real world or a hypothetical world?

Subscribe to app.com for the latest on New Jersey celebs.

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers entertainment and features for the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; cjordan@app.com.