ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LASD targeting street takeovers

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfeRm_0ggT6LLo00

Street takovers; an inside look at LASD's efforts to curb dangerous sideshows 04:10

It is a sound that many in the Southland are all too familiar with, street racing sideshows shifting into hear gear, where hundreds of people gather to watch daring drivers, who at every turn get closer and closer to the crowds.

However, on one Saturday night in Gardena, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were ready.

At around 9 p.m., members of the sheriff's department met up in Carson to beef up patrols and find street racers.

"It's a nightly occurrence and it's pretty much terrible," Sgt. Michael Downing, told CBSLA.

Downing is in charge of the Traffic Services detail. He brought in five extra units on Fourth of July weekend to try and curb the chaos.

"Every night. Pick a city, pick a date, it is everywhere," Downing said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKrRc_0ggT6LLo00
The dangerous sideshows happen every night, all over the Southland, according to LASD Sgt. Michael Downing CBSLA

Asked if the street racing sideshows are frustrating for him, Downing said it is, because without more manpower, the department can't really combat the problem. He added that the issue is only getting worse and more dangerous.

After a quick meeting, CBSLA's Joy Benedict joined Deputy Manuel Meza in an unmarked vehicle, and it didn't take long to find the first meetup.

"It's a street takeover, so they're working on blocking off the intersection," Meza said.

The deputy had found a location pop up on social media in Carson and then immediately discovered a blocked street and people running to see the show.

"If someone gets hurt, injured, shot at or hit by a car, there's no way for paramedics or deputy personnel to come inside the street," he said.

All of this adds to the danger of street takeovers. Within a few minutes of arriving in the unmarked vehicle, deputy cruisers showed up with sirens blaring. The problem with sideshows, though, is that they just keep moving.

Deputy Meza rolled up on a teenager in a Ford Mustang with no plates. The young man tried to run.

"I don't want to have to take your dad's car, bro," Meza said to the teen.

With no license and in an unregistered car, the teen gave up the next meetup, and in return, he went home with a warning.

"Go home, find a better place and stay away from these things," a deputy told the boy.

It didn't take long to find the next meetup. Hundreds of people were watching the show as car after car tore up the asphalt just a few miles from the first location. Thankfully, no one was hurt this time, but that's not always the case. The damage also extends to the roads and the quality of life for those who live nearby.

"We encourage the neighbors to call us on it because we don't want these takeovers to keep happening, because they only grow in numbers," Meza said.

It's not just LASD trying to address the problem. According to the California Highway Patrol, statewide calls for street racing events took off between 2019 and 2021, and speeding citations for driving more than 100 miles per hour are up 65% in the same two-year period.

In 2021 alone, officers wrote more than 25,000 tickets for driving faster than 100 miles per hour.

Back on this Saturday night, in the southern part of LA County, deputies wrote 20 citations and towed three cars because of the sideshows, but catching all the drivers would have taken resources that the department didn't have.

"If we had more deputy personnel, our goal is to site cars, tow cars," Meza said.

The pesky presence of LASD only stalled the show, and the fight to silence the roar of these engines will, unfortunately, continue.

Comments / 5

Related
KTLA

LAPD issues community alert following recent street robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning some communities to be on alert in light of recent street robberies and follow-home attacks. The Police Department issued what’s called an “Area Safety Bulletin” Saturday, warning that victims have been followed in areas like Melrose Avenue, the jewelry district in downtown, certain nightclubs and even high-end businesses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardena, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Carson, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Carson, CA
Gardena, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Surge in violent street robberies prompts community alert from LAPD

LOS ANGELES - A series of robberies across Los Angeles has prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a community alert to the public. LAPD said in a tweet there is an ongoing crime trend of follow-home robberies, with suspects finding their victims in popular areas such as Melrose Avenue and the Jewelry District as well as nightclubs and high-end restaurants in the Fairfax District and Beverly Grove areas, then following them and committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Vandals and street takeovers deface new 6th Street Bridge

Since its opening in early July, crews and police have constantly worked to maintain the 6th Street Bridge's beauty only to have it marred by more graffiti and skid marks.Vandalism and street takeovers were not what Los Angeles had in mind when the city opened the over half-a-billion dollar structure a little over a week ago. The City's Office of Community Beautification said it has cleaned the deck, ramps and arches erasing the graffiti that has marred the bridge's smooth concrete, while the Los Angeles Police Department said they have tried to limit street takeovers while on patrol. However, the patrols...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Downing
KFI AM 640

At Least One Person Killed In Fatal Collision In LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - At least one person died today in a car crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash happened at the intersection of Northridge and Overhill drives around 7:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Overhill drive will be shut down between Stocker...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Maximiliano Monzon, 54, reported missing from Vermont Knolls

Police asked for the public's help Monday to locate 54-year-old Maximiliano Monzon who was last seen in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Monzon was last seen on March 18 at Vermont Avenue and West 76th Street, near Loren Miller Elementary School.Monzon is described as a Hispanic man who is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit during business hours at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasd#Street Racing#Southland#Traffic Services#Lasd Sgt
CBS LA

Driver flees scene after crashing into Mark Twain Branch Library in South LA

Authorities were investigating the scene of a crash in South Los Angeles, after a driver drove their car through the front of a library before fleeing from the scene. The crash was first reported a little before 2:15 a.m. at the Mark Twain Branch Library located on S. Figueroa Street. When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived, they found considerable damage done to the front entrance of the library, but no car to be found. As they investigated the scene of the hit-and-run, they located both a side mirror and front bumper that the vehicle had left behind.Surveillance footage shows the car crashing into the front of the building before backing out and fleeing from the area.It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to crash into the library or if any injuries occurred.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Granada hills biker killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup truck

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 30-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Mission Hills, authorities said Sunday. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly black, long-bed pickup truck, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist was identified as Freddy Perez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies detain one in reported stolen vehicle

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies engaged in an apparent felony traffic stop for an allegedly stolen vehicle on Sunday, according to law enforcement radio traffic. The reported stop was on the southbound Highway 14 and Interstate 5 split, close to the Interstate 210 Pasadena truck route exit. One...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

20-year-old Malik Patt eligible for death after being charged with 3 counts of murder in 7-Eleven crime spree

A 20-year-old man was charged with three counts of murder and several sentencing enhancements in connection with a deadly crime spree at 7-Eleven stores stretching from the Inland Empire into Orange County, making him eligible for the death penalty.Malik Donyae Patt, 20, and Jason Lamont Payne, 44, were arrested Friday. The relationship between the two men is still under investigation, but they are neighbors in Los Angeles, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.Patt was being held without bail in Santa Ana jail.  The charges against Patt include three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

7-Eleven in Arcadia robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven store in Arcadia was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night, just days after a violent armed robbery spree took place at some of the convenience store’s other locations across the Southland. Just before midnight Saturday, Arcadia police responded to the store on the 200 block of East Live Oak Avenue for a report […]
ARCADIA, CA
CBS LA

Massive armored truck jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
128K+
Followers
23K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy