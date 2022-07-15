ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

1 man dead, 1 man saved after river rescue effort

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWKZq_0ggT4EF900

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Bullhead City Arizona are investigating an attempted river rescue that took place on Thursday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. when police received a call regarding two men who entered the Colorado River at Davis camp to retrieve a raft.

According to a Facebook post by the Bullhead City Police Department, the two men were not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident and were swept away by the river.

Officers and the Bullhead City Fire Department responded to the area by both water and land units.

A 52-year-old man was eventually located floating along the river but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was able to get to shore safely.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

Chad Rutherford
3d ago

This was a sad thing to watch yesterday.. The Colorado river is a dangerous place make sure you wear life fest at all times..😥😢

Reply
3
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Big Sandy Fire: Wildfire leads to about 20 evacuations in Arizona community

WIKIEUP, Ariz. - A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said on July 17. Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 75 acres Sunday and threatening multiple...
WIKIEUP, AZ
8 News Now

Lightning strike causes Mohave County brush fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brush fire caused by lightning continued to burn Wednesday evening in Mohave County, according to the sheriff’s office. The Shack Fire is located in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman Arizona. The YU community living nearby was put on “ready status” earlier Wednesday evening but has since been released from that […]
knau.org

Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 'endangered' Kingman woman

UPDATE: The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Lisabeth Milazzo has been found safe. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Kingman woman they consider endangered. Lisabeth Milazzo is 66 years old, has dementia and isn’t able to communicate. She...
Mohave Daily News

Thornton hoping 'some changes made' to ordinance

BULLHEAD CITY — Norma Thornton was ready to go to court on Thursday when she was notified that the city had dropped a misdemeanor charge of conducting an unauthorized feeding event at Bullhead Community Park earlier this year. Instead of showing up in Bullhead Municipal Court to learn her...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Las Vegas#Arizona#City Police#Raft#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, several others injured after a rear-end collision on I-15 near Primm (Primm, NV)

On Tuesday morning, a woman lost her life while a man suffered critical injuries following a rear-ended crash near Primm. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at about 7:12 a.m. on Interstate 15, just south of mile marker 4. The preliminary investigation indicated that a red Nissan SUV was going “at a high rate of speed” behind a Toyota pickup truck when the car failed to slow down and hit the pickup from behind. The force of the collision sent the Toyota into the median before it rolled over in the southbound lanes of the interstate.
PRIMM, NV
Mohave Daily News

Well failure leaves many residents with little or no water

BULLHEAD CITY — Failure of one of Bullhead City's highest-producing wells over the weekend left many residents and business owners with little water pressure or none at all by Monday. Bullhead City Utilities Director Mark Clark said the city's well 16-1, near the intersection of Sierra Vista and Mesa...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 15:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 346 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Diamond M Ranch, or 36 miles northeast of Kingman, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Highway 66 between Valentine and Peach Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

￼More high speed internet coming

KINGMAN – Nebraska-based ALLO Communications says it’s ready to launch a two-year build out campaign to bring high speed broadband internet service to portions of Kingman. Marketing Director Tanna Hanna said the company has mapped its pre-construction service area development plan. “Design is complete for the Kingman fiber...
8 News Now

Man hit by jet ski dies in Las Vegas hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bullhead City Police have been investigating a serious watercraft accident that occurred on Monday on the Colorado River which caused a man’s death. Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the swim area at Community Park after four adults were hit by a jet ski. Iridian Jazmin Basoco, a 26-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
zachnews.net

Downtown Laughlin, NV: Women gets purse and medical bag stolen well playing a slot machine inside the Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino last Monday night.

Downtown Laughlin, Nevada: A women got her purse and medical bag stolen well playing a slot machine inside the Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino on Monday, July 4th, 2022. Tristan R. contacted ZachNews about this terrible crime that took place just after the Independence Day 2022 fireworks...
LAUGHLIN, NV
8 News Now

Penny slot hits million dollar jackpot in Laughlin

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — One lucky person is leaving Laughlin a millionaire. On Wednesday, July 6 someone hit a $1,0350235 jackpot. The unidentified player was on a Buffalo Diamond penny slot machine at Aquarius Casino Resort. In a photograph of the winning machine it shows the player was betting...
LAUGHLIN, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy