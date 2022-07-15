ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The omicron subvariant dominating U.S. COVID-19 cases is more vaccine-resistant

By Ayana Archie
 3 days ago

The BA.5 strain represented 65% of cases from July 3 to 9, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

guest moe
3d ago

The vaccines have not given protection since the beginning….remember the first breakthrough case? Remember CDC tested unvaccinated and vaccinated viral loads when infected and they were the same? Hospitalizations and deaths are down due to omicron be a much weaker variant (cold like symptoms)….not because of the imperfect vaccines, which offer no protection against infection or transmission 🤦‍♀️

Robyn Calderone Jernigan
3d ago

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA. They are saying that because mostly vaccinated people are getting it

Guest
3d ago

Stop fake news were over it all about fear and cheating on election again

