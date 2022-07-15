Man drowns in Colorado River

Effective: 2022-07-17 15:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 346 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Diamond M Ranch, or 36 miles northeast of Kingman, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Highway 66 between Valentine and Peach Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO