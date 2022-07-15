ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Man drowns in Colorado River

By Daily News
Mohave Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBULLHEAD CITY -- One man drowned and another made it to shore safely after they were swept away from the Davis Camp area by the Colorado River. apparently while trying to retrieve a raft that had blown...

mohavedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Big Sandy Fire: Wildfire leads to about 20 evacuations in Arizona community

WIKIEUP, Ariz. - A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said on July 17. Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 75 acres Sunday and threatening multiple...
WIKIEUP, AZ
8 News Now

Lightning strike causes Mohave County brush fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brush fire caused by lightning continued to burn Wednesday evening in Mohave County, according to the sheriff’s office. The Shack Fire is located in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman Arizona. The YU community living nearby was put on “ready status” earlier Wednesday evening but has since been released from that […]
Mohave Daily News

Thornton hoping 'some changes made' to ordinance

BULLHEAD CITY — Norma Thornton was ready to go to court on Thursday when she was notified that the city had dropped a misdemeanor charge of conducting an unauthorized feeding event at Bullhead Community Park earlier this year. Instead of showing up in Bullhead Municipal Court to learn her...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

Mohave Valley, AZ: Man from Bullhead City, Arizona arrested and local man arrested, cited and released with court date after police pursuit that started in Needles, California last Sunday afternoon.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A man from Bullhead City, Arizona was arrested and a local man was arrested then later cited and released with court date following a police pursuit that started in Needles, California on Sunday, July 10th, 2022.
NEEDLES, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 15:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 346 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Diamond M Ranch, or 36 miles northeast of Kingman, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Highway 66 between Valentine and Peach Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Hall takes charge of Dust Devils football

MOHAVE VALLEY — River Valley High School's varsity football team has a new head coach: Kevin Hall. Originally from Florida, Hall is no stranger to heat, and has an impressive football background. The experienced running backs coach has exercised his talents as part of the coaching staffs at Arizona...
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ

