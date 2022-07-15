ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles city animal shelters in need of families looking to adopt, facility volunteers

By Gina Silva
foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - At the South LA Animal Shelter, there are 322 dogs desperate for a home. In some cases, up to three canines have been placed into one kennel because there isn’t enough space. "We’re constantly struggling trying to make sure we have room to ensure we...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

LA County updates warning on beaches to avoid

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday issued an updated "ocean water use warning" for some of its beaches. In a statement, officials said people should avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the water at the following beaches:. Herondo Street Storm Drain in Hermosa...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Dogs at LA animal shelters go weeks, months without walks

A new investigation and many social media posts has spotlighted a disturbing trend that has been going on at Los Angels animal shelters. Many dogs currently living at LA shelters like the Chesterfield Square Animal Shelter in South LA are going weeks and sometimes months without going for walks or getting time to be outside, the Los Angeles Times reported in a spotlight investigation. CBSLA visited the Chesterfield shelter and talked to Agnes Sibal, the public information director for LA Animal Services.Sibal did not deny the facts reported by the LA Times investigation. Sibal said that the report doesn't tell the complete...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Santa Clarita Radio

Structure Fire Ignites At Historic Hart Park In Old Town Newhall, Multiple Residents Displaced

A structure fire ignited at the historic Hart Park — once home to famed silent-film star William S. Hart — early Monday morning in Old Town Newhall. Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, emergency responders received reports of a structure fire at the historic Hart Park on the 22800 block of Market Street in Old Town Newhall, according to Tom Stafford, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Koretz
foxla.com

Possible shark sighting in Huntington Beach forces closure

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Officials have shut down a portion of the coast in Huntington Beach after a reported shark sighting Monday. According to the city, the area of Sunset Beach between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street is closed until further notice as crews respond to the reported shark sighting.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
dailybruin.com

World’s largest wildlife crossing begins construction in Los Angeles

This post was updated July 17 at 11:15 p.m. After a decade of planning, the world’s largest wildlife crossing broke ground in Los Angeles. Supported by a grant from Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation, the crossing will be a habitat incorporated overpass allowing wildlife to cross 10 lanes of freeway on U.S. Highway 101. Construction began on Earth Day this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

166 E Winnie Way, Arcadia, Los Angeles County, CA, 91006

Welcome to this exceptional property showcasing remarkable curb appeal with a striking brick exterior and verdant lawns. Within the highly sought-after Arcadia School District, this home sits on a large lot of 8,990 sq. ft. Well located and a newer build, this two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3430 sq. ft. of living space. The home features an open floor plan which feels even more spacious with its high ceilings and picture windows which flood rooms with an abundance of sunlight while framing the sweeping, visually beautiful surroundings. The two story ceiling foyer leads into the formal living room offering wood beam ceilings and a gorgeous brick fireplace, adjoining the game room boasting a wet bar and wine cooler. There’s a formal dining room adjacent to the updated kitchen with quartz counters and newer appliances, a center island and a sunlit breakfast nook that invites you to relax with a cup of coffee or tea before you begin the day. The breakfast nook is open to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding doors accessing the backyard and patio. The main level bedroom and bath are perfect for the guests or in-laws. A separate laundry room and additional storage room complete the main floor. On the upper level there’s a spacious primary with an en-suite highlighting a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, twin vanities, and a generous size walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom off the hallway. Additional features are engineered hardwood flooring downstairs throughout the living, dining, and family room, dual central heating and air conditioning, newer double pane windows, a tankless water heater, an attached 3 car garage with additional storage and an extra wide driveway for additional parking. The backyard is a perfect spot for alfresco dining and entertaining with its covered patio, mature privacy hedges, grassy areas, and a variety of fruit trees and a fragrant rose garden. Conveniently located near schools, a library, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Anita Racetrack, and the Westfield Shopping Center. This beautiful estate in the heart of Arcadia will not disappoint!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Freddy Perez dead after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

30-year-old Freddy Perez dead after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Freddy Perez, of Granada Hills, as the man who lost his life following a motorcycle crash late Saturday evening in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision was reported at about 11:45 p.m. on Rinaldi Street, just west of Sepulveda Boulevard in Mission Hills [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Animal Shelters#Animal Welfare#Cat Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#The South La Shelter#La Times#La City Animal Services
postnewsgroup.com

Former Slave Bridget “Biddy” Mason, Los Angeles Real Estate Mogul

The state of California joined the Union in 1850 as a free state. But after spending five years enslaved there, Bridget “Biddy” Mason (1818–1891) challenged her owner, Robert Smith, for her freedom. In 1856, a Los Angeles district judge approved Mason’s petition, a ruling that freed Mason...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS LA

Massive armored truck jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy