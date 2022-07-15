ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Decide Against The Signing Of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

By Stephen Smith
 3 days ago

As the saga surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo rumbles on, it seems Chelsea can be ruled out as a potential future suggestion for the forward, based on recent reports.

Since Chelsea were first linked, it was made very clear that the choice would ultimately be Thomas Tuchel's to make regarding the club's potential pursuit of Ronaldo. If reports are to be believed, the German has decided that Chelsea should steer clear.

According to a report on Thursday from the Athletic's Simon Johnson, Chelsea will not be pursuing the Portuguese striker this summer. Owner Todd Boehly has met with Ronaldo's agent and the player himself desires a move, but it will not be to West London.

It has been widely reported that Tuchel would have the final say on this matter and it has now been made clear he does not see Ronaldo as a good option to replace Romelu Lukaku.

There are numerous forwards at the club already, with Raheem Sterling's arrival further enhancing the options at Tuchel's disposal. It is hardly a surprise he has declined the chance to bring Ronaldo in based on this.

The German will be keen to get more out of his forwards next season but he seems willing to work with what he currently has rather than bring in the 37-year-old.

Chelsea Transfer Room

ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

