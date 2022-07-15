ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Arenado on Dodgers: 'We felt like that last year'

MLB
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS -- After the Dodgers put a major scare into the Cardinals on Tuesday, battled from behind for their 26th comeback victory on Wednesday and then closed the door on the series at Busch Stadium on Thursday, it all looked infinitely familiar to All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado....

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

Best moments from the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

LOS ANGELES -- There’s just something about Los Angeles in the summertime. The weather’s perfect, the beaches are packed, and, most importantly, there’s baseball at Dodger Stadium. This season, the All-Star Game returns to the legendary ballpark for the first time since 1980 -- and with it,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Draft Day 1: Pick-by-pick rundown, analysis

Day 1 of the MLB Draft is in the books, with the first 80 selections covering Rounds 1 and 2, eight compensation picks and Competitive Balance Rounds A and B. Read below for a rundown of all Day 1 picks, including analysis of all Round 1 selections from MLB Pipeline experts Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo.
NFL
MLB

What it's like to be a Home Run Derby pitcher

The 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby takes place on Monday on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. The eight sluggers participating this year will likely be preparing by lifting a little bit extra in the weight room, eating a second bowl of Wheaties and, well, practicing hitting home runs. The Derby is one of the most watched events Major League Baseball puts on, so millions upon millions will be tuned in -- hoping for nonstop dingers -- likely putting some extra pressure on these professional dinger-makers.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
MLB

Next Ohtani? SF top pick excited to chase 2-way dream

The Giants selected University of Connecticut two-way standout Reggie Crawford with the 30th and final pick of the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Crawford, a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, was the first 2022 Draftee to be announced with a two-way designation. He wields a plus slider and touched triple digits with his fastball while pitching for Team USA last summer, but he logged only 7 2/3 innings on the mound for the Huskies in 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last fall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Lynn still looking for ace-like '21 form

MINNEAPOLIS -- A struggling starter and lack of clutch hitting was too much for the White Sox to overcome Saturday. Lance Lynn allowed three home runs and six earned runs in five innings and the White Sox took a 6-3 defeat against Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, their first loss in five games to fall four games behind the Twins in the AL Central.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Can anyone challenge Alonso for Derby crown?

The challengers: Kyle Schwarber, Corey Seager, Juan Soto, José Ramírez, Julio Rodríguez, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Albert Pujols. The question: Who can beat Polar Bear Pete in the Home Run Derby?. • Stacked Derby field set for LA power show. Alonso has dominated the Derby, winning...
MLB
MLB

LA thrilled to draft Louisville slugger Rushing

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers struck gold the last time they selected a catcher out of Louisville high in the MLB Draft in Will Smith. They’re hoping for similar results after taking Louisville catcher Dalton Rushing with the 40th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Rushing was the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Tyler O'neill
MLB

Rangers grab Draft's top-ranked pitcher on Day 2

The Rangers made a big splash on Day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, selecting right-handed pitcher Brock Porter with the No. 109 pick. • Rangers pick fireballer Rocker at No. 3 overall. A prized prep right-hander expected to go high in the first round, Porter went undrafted on Day...
BASEBALL
MLB

Cubs select fast riser Horton with No. 7 pick

CHICAGO -- It took only a few tosses in a round of catch for Cade Horton to find a pitch that would transform his season at Oklahoma. It took him only five postseason starts to convince the Cubs that he could be an important piece to their future. Surrounded by...
NORMAN, OK
MLB

Kids, comebacks, Kumar and all the top moments from Day 1 of Draft

LOS ANGELES -- If the 2022 MLB Draft’s first round made you feel old, rest assured you weren’t alone. Looking solely at some of the last names, one might mistake Sunday’s pick proceedings for a redraft from an earlier -- but not all that distant -- era. Matt Holliday’s son Jackson went No. 1 overall to the Orioles. Andruw Jones’ son Druw went No. 2 to the D-backs. Carl Crawford’s son Justin went No. 17 to the Phillies. Lou Collier’s son Cam went No. 18 to the Reds. Not long ago, these dads were at All-Star Week because, well, they were All-Stars. Now, whether attending the Draft in person at L.A. Live like the Crawfords or watching from afar like the Hollidays and Joneses, these famous fathers are spending this All-Star Week celebrating the next generation.
MLB
MLB

'This is his house': Kershaw to start ASG at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw, one of the best pitchers in Dodgers history, has accomplished just about everything on the Dodger Stadium mound. It’s where Kershaw has won 101 games en route to three National League Cy Young Awards and one NL MVP Award. Earlier this season, Kershaw became the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout leader in front of his home fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Louis#Cardinals#National League#Braves And Dodgers#Cards
MLB

Woodward stresses 'winning mentality' entering 2nd half

ARLINGTON -- Rangers manager Chris Woodward has maintained that his club is capable of beating any team it faces in any situation. But as the first half comes to a close, one thing is clear: no matter what the Rangers are capable of, it just hasn’t come to fruition yet.
MLB
MLB

Cooperstown the ultimate goal for hyper-driven Mookie

LOS ANGELES -- Mookie Betts had plenty of options coming out of high school. Betts could have pursued a career in bowling, a sport he has excelled at his whole life. He also could’ve chosen to play basketball, receiving plenty of interest from smaller schools. A walk-on opportunity at the University of Tennessee wasn’t out of the question.
MLB
MLB

Red Sox draft a pair of shortstops in 1st round

For the second year in a row, the Red Sox nabbed a high school shortstop from California with their first selection in the Draft. This time, with pick No. 24 overall, they snagged Mikey Romero, an 18-year-old left-handed hitter out of Orange Lutheran High School, which is located in Southern California.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Ranking every slugger ahead of '22 HR Derby

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby is happening tonight! The field features a downright electric mix of young and old, power and skill, past, present and future. I cannot wait. Every competitor has a real chance to win this thing; otherwise, they wouldn't be here. But because I am a professional prognosticator, or at least someone who types many words very fast about baseball hopefully for your amusement and enlightenment, I must make some predictions. So here are your 2022 Home Run Derby Power Rankings. Any of these guys could win. Here's a semi-educated guess at who might when the event begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

Mets make splash at No. 11 with highly touted catching pick

NEW YORK -- On Sunday morning, the Mets boasted one of the top catching prospects in baseball. By Sunday evening, they had two of them. With the 11th overall pick in the 2022 Draft, the Mets selected Kevin Parada, the first of four Draft selections on a day that saw the Mets restock their farm system with an influx of talent. In addition to Parada, whom the Mets took with the pick they received as compensation for not signing Kumar Rocker last year, the team grabbed three other players on Day 1 of the Draft: infielder Jett Williams, pitcher Blade Tidwell and outfielder Nick Morabito.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Blue Jays tab 'big velocity' lefty Barriera

The Blue Jays targeted upside with the 23rd pick in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday, selecting hard-throwing high school lefty Brandon Barriera. Toronto, which had four selections on Day 1, then added shortstop Josh Kasevich from Oregon with the 60th selection overall, followed by high school shortstop Tucker Toman at No. 77 and LSU second baseman Cade Doughty at No. 78.
MLB
MLB

Nats' Draft Day 1 haul: 5-tool OF, imposing lefty

WASHINGTON – With their highest pick in the MLB Draft since 2010, the Nationals selected 18-year-old outfielder Elijah Green fifth overall on Sunday evening. Green, ranked as MLB.com’s No. 3 Draft prospect, hit .462 with a 1.592 OPS, nine home runs, 32 RBIs and 40 runs scored in 25 games in his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy