After serving locals and tourists alike with their hearty cha chaan teng food for 72 years in Yau Ma Tei, Mido Cafe has recently stopped operations. Last weekend, the cafe posted an announcement on their front door, saying “It’s already been 72 years, so it’s time to relax and catch our breath. Remember, after today, there will always be tomorrow and decades to come. That’s it for now, see you next time. Goodbye, so long farewell, adieu, ciao, sayonara, adios. If fate favours us, we’ll definitely meet again…”. There is no official announcement yet if they are shutting down for good.

RESTAURANTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO