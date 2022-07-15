ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Juicy J at Bottled Blonde Miami on Saturday 7/23/22

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us at Bottled Blonde Miami to see Juicy J & Friends on Saturday, July...

calleochonews.com

5 of the hottest Miami clubs for your next guys night out

Celebrate guys' night in style at the hottest Miami clubs, where you can drink, dance, and chill out. Everyone wants to let loose and have fun, especially when they're with the guys, and the clubs in Miami are some of the hottest places to hang out. Miami is crawling with bars and clubs that are perfect for your next night out.
All Hurricanes

Riley Williams Talks Cristobal, Picking Miami Over Alabama

During the Under Armour Future 50 event, Miami Hurricanes commitment Riley Williams was interviewed by members of the media. He provided many details about his recruitment, as well as where he’s at now. That’s where the interview begins. Regarding his transfer to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Williams was...
WSVN-TV

Rolling Loud: Ye pulls out of hip-hop fest’s Miami lineup

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, will no longer be performing at the 2022 Miami edition of Rolling Loud, the hip-hop festival’s organizers said. In a tweet posted Sunday, organizers wrote, “Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer...
thisis50.com

Roz Verde Is Quickly Becoming The Biggest Recording Artist From Miami

Roz Verde is heating up the streets with her newest single “Got A Bag” off her second project “New Rules” dropping soon. Roz is from Essex county New Jersey currently taking over the Miami music scene. Got a bag has over 1 million views on YouTube. She plans to keep releasing music until her big break in the music industry.
calleochonews.com

3 year old boy forgotten in hot car in Miami Gardens tragically passes away

Tragedy strikes after a 3 year old is left in a hot car in Miami Gardens as temperatures rise. In a heartbreaking turn of events, a 3 year old boy passed away this week after being left in a hot car in Miami Gardens. The child was found in the parking lot of the Lubavitch Educational Center, where both his parents worked and was unresponsive when help arrived.
WHYI Y100

Popular Florida City Named One Of The World's Greatest Places

Attention travel buffs! TIME unveiled its list of the "World's Greatest Places" for 2022, and a South Florida destination made the list. "To compile this list of the World’s Greatest Places, the top spots to visit this year, TIME solicited nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences," according to the website.
Juicy J
WHYI Y100

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the...
NewsRadio WFLA

Rapper arrested on drug charges in South Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rapper Kodak Black was arrested and booked into a South Florida jail on Friday on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked into jail in Fort Lauderdale on Friday after Florida Highway Patrol...
#Juicy J Friends#Ig
ABC Action News

DEA in Miami warns of synthetic drug field mass overdose events in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. — The Miami field office of the Drug Enforcement Administration warned Florida communities there had been an increase in mass-overdose events across the Sunshine State related to drug supplies laced with a synthetic opioid. The DEA said synthetic opioids like fentanyl are inexpensive to produce, highly addictive...
Click10.com

Police find whole lot of pot in field in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A tip to police led officers to find an illegal marijuana farm in Davie. Davie Police posted pictures of the drug discovery on social media. Officers said they found 15 large pot plants growing in a field in west Davie last week. Davie Police says that...
Click10.com

Roaches in Denny’s, rodent issues at Marcelo’s, plus 5 others with issues

MIAMI (ALLAPATTAH) “Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately five rodent droppings under counter area across from fryers.”. “Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one small crawling insect in reach in freezer in storage area.”. “Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for...
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
WHYI Y100

This Is The Best Ice Cream In Florida, According To Yelp

A popular South Florida ice cream shop landed on Yelp's list of the best ice cream in every state for 2022. Here's how researchers selected each ice cream joint:. "This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022... When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."
CBS Miami

Two new omicron subvariants sweeping through South Florida

MIAMI – Last Friday, Vivian Fazio tested positive for COVID.She's double vaxxed and it's the first time she's gotten a positive diagnosis."It's strange to get it now. We thought we had turned the corner, and now here we are," she said.The two new omicron subvariants are spreading in South Florida.Dr. Annirudh Setya, a pediatrician with Kidz Medical Services, says the subvariants are highly transmissible."The common symptoms are upper respiratory infection and fatigue. We are not seeing as much loss of taste and smell," he said.Throughout South Florida, COVID hospitalizations are fairly steady.Broward Health says in June and July there were...
MIAMI, FL

