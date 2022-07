Prince Charles was reportedly “very emotional” over his first meeting with his granddaughter, Lilibet. The future king met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and it appears all went swimmingly, despite ongoing tension between father and son. “He hadn’t met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing,” a royal source told People magazine on Wednesday. “It was a fantastic visit,” the source continued. “The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” and it was “wonderful” to...

U.K. ・ 18 DAYS AGO