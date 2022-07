Danny Garcia admits that his presence at the most recent boxing event at Barclays Center was a business trip more so than taking in a night at the fights. The former lineal junior welterweight champion and WBC welterweight titlist was among the many celebrities in the house for the May 28 Showtime Pay-Per-View event, which saw Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis knock out Rolando Romero inside of six rounds. At the time, Philadelphia’s Garcia (36-3, 21KOs) was sitting on a secret that he’d be the next to play the Brooklyn venue whose doors he helped open to boxing nearly ten years ago.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO