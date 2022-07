Talk about a flair for the dramatics. Down by one in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded, Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski swung on the first pitch he saw from Milwaukee Brewers' closer Josh Hader. Not only did Yastrzemski connect on the 96-mph fastball, but he also crushed the game-winning grand slam, giving the Giants the dramatic 8-5 win and sending the team and fans home happy.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO