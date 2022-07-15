ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waianae, HI

Waianae man sentenced to prison after ramming cop car

By Elizabeth Ufi
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waianae man was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Wednesday for firearm possession during a drug crime.

The United States Attorney’s Office said information in court presented that 43-year-old Andrew Schwab was arrested after an incident with police at a gas station on Aug. 21, 2018.

Documents stated that Honolulu Police Department officers attempted to apprehend Schwab — a convicted felon with an outstanding state parole retake warrant. Instead of complying with police, Schwab jumped back into his car and rammed it into the front of a police car with two officers in it.

Schwab then reached for the floorboard of the vehicle where he had a loaded Glock 19, 9mm pistol but police was able to force Schwab out the vehicle and recover the firearm.

Documents went on to state that Schwab later admitted he possessed the firearm to protect his drugs and drug proceeds. He also confessed to having two other loaded firearms, ammunition, 27.3 grams of methamphetamine

intended for distribution and over $5,600 in drug proceeds.

The U.S. District Judge that sentenced Schwab said his conduct toward officers who arrested him was arguable the most serious aspect of the offense among his lengthy criminal history for burglary, theft and escape. Because of this, the judge also imposed a sentence higher than the range calculated uber the federal Sentencing Guidelines.

“The prison sentence in this case is soundly justified based on the defendant’s

violent resistance to law enforcement and his possession of multiple firearms and

ammunition to protect his methamphetamine trafficking activity,” said U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors.

