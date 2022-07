Are you looking for a Las Vegas hotel with a private pool in your room? If so, you’re in luck, because there are some great choices! From the Sonesta Simply Suites to the Mirage Resort & Casino to the Crockfords’ Palaces, you’re sure to find one you love. Read on to learn more. In addition to private pools, many hotels offer spectacular views of the Strip.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO