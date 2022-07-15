ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infield hit sends Brewers past Giants in 10th inning

Jonathan Davis’ two-out, two-strike chopper down the third base line resulted in an RBI single that broke a 10th-inning tie and sent the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Neither team had scored since the sixth before Christian Yelich, inserted as a pinch runner at second base to start the 10th, advanced to third on an infield out by Kolten Wong. Yelich dashed home as Davis’ dribbler rolled past him for the difference-making hit.

Working his second inning, Giants closer Camilo Doval (3-5) took the loss.

Trevor Gott (2-2), who struck out the last two Giants in the bottom of the ninth, was credited with the win. Devin Williams worked a hitless bottom of the 10th for his sixth save, stranding Mike Yastrzemski at third after he had stolen the base with one out.

Giants All-Star Carlos Rodon left with a 2-1 lead after five innings, having held down the Brewers despite giving up eight hits and three walks. He stranded two runners in the first, fourth and fifth and the bases loaded in the second.

Rodon struck out seven.

Milwaukee’s only run off him came in the fourth when Andrew McCutchen hit a one-out sacrifice fly to right field with the bases loaded, scoring Rowdy Tellez.

The Brewers tied the game in the sixth against Giants reliever John Brebbie when Willy Adames singled home Davis, who had singled and moved to second on a base hit by McCutchen.

Brewers All-Star Corbin Burnes allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks while striking out 10 in 7 1/3 innings. His own wildness on a season-high, 115-pitch night led to San Francisco’s two runs in the third.

Yastrzemski led off the inning with a walk, stole second, took third on a wild pitch that was ball four to Joey Bart and scored on a passed ball on Victor Caratini.

Joc Pederson followed with a single, scoring Bart for a 2-0 lead.

Davis, McCutchen, Tellez and Luis Urias had two hits apiece for the Brewers, who out-hit the Giants 13-4 but batted just 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Hunter Renfroe had the only extra-base hit, a double, for the Brewers, who had lost five of their previous seven games.

Bart had a double for the Giants, who saw a two-game winning streak come to an end while dropping the opener of a four-game series.

–Field Level Media

