Bronx, NY

Inquiring Photographer: Thoughts on Ideal Venue for a New Swimming Pool in Norwood/Bedford Park

By DAVID GREENE
norwoodnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, given the overcrowding at Van Cortlandt Pool amid the ongoing lifeguard shortage citywide, we asked readers where, in their opinion, a new public swimming pool should be built in Norwood or Bedford Park. “I think the neighborhood needs a swimming pool. It would be a good investment,...

www.norwoodnews.org

norwoodnews.org

Kingsbridge Heights: Fun Under the Sun at “El Carnival de la Cultura Latina”

El Carnival de la Cultura Latina (The Carnival of Latin Culture) took place under the sunshine in Kingsbridge Heights on Sunday, July 10. Held at West 195th Street and Reservoir Avenue, a large stage was set up on one end of the booth-lined street with musical entertainment and dance performances for the many families and young and old members alike of the Latin and local community, who showed up to join in the festivities. There were bouncy houses, games, fun photo booths, food stands, and despite the heat, plenty of smiles seen all around.
BRONX, NY
Big Frog 104

Cha-ching! Lucky New Yorker Wins Cash Life

Cha-ching! A New Yorker hit the lottery, winning cash for life. Check your ticket. Someone in New York just won $1,000 a week for life after hitting all 5 numbers in the Cash for Life drawing. The winning lottery numbers for the Saturday, July 16 Cash for Life drawing were:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Norwood, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Governors Island offers a summer getaway without leaving NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’re looking for a summer getaway without leaving town, head to Governors Island. Governors Island is just minutes from Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan and there are new things to see this summer. Art, history and culture are all on display. PIX11’s Greg Mocker gives us a look at some things […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

New affordable housing building in the Bronx has a rooftop greenhouse and aquaponic farm

A new housing development with more than 100 deeply affordable and supportive apartments, a rooftop greenhouse, and an aquaponic urban farming system officially opened last week. Located at 2865 Creston Avenue in Bedford Park, the project was developed by homeless services nonprofit Project Renewal. Bedford Green House includes social services for residents and amenities that center around healing through nature.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for Trio at 27-19 Thomson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Trio, a ten-story mixed-use building at 27-19 Thomson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Developed by Thomson Development, the structure yields 30 residences and 5,039 square feet of lower-level retail space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 11 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $88,835 to $187,330.
QUEENS, NY
norwoodnews.org

UPDATE NWS Issues Thunderstorm & Flood Warning for Monday, July 18 until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for July 18 until 3.30 p.m. for The Bronx, Queens, Manhattan Southeastern Bergen and Southern Westchester and a severe flash flood warning until 6 p.m. The thunderstorm was located over Riverdale / Norwood in The Bronx around 3.05 p.m. and...
BRONX, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

JP Morgan Chase Brooklyn Mixer

The last few years have devastated many small businesses, but the owners of Harlem-based YaVe Tequila, online retailer MamaP, and IV Purpose Sports Bar and Restaurant say they are succeeding despite the woes the pandemic brought to their companies. Along with executives from JPMorganChase (JPMC), they networked and shared invaluable information with other entrepreneurs and pointed to Chase Business Banking’s 30-city Business Insights Tour for much of their survival. The tour provides diverse small business owners with free educational training led by industry experts, focused growth strategies, pandemic recovery tools, and networking opportunities. —TPC StaffThe last few years have devastated many small businesses, but the owners of Harlem-based YaVe Tequila, online retailer MamaP, and IV Purpose Sports Bar and Restaurant say they are succeeding despite the woes the pandemic brought to their companies. Along with executives from JPMorganChase (JPMC), they networked and shared invaluable information with other entrepreneurs and pointed to Chase Business Banking’s 30-city Business Insights Tour for much of their survival. The tour provides diverse small business owners with free educational training led by industry experts, focused growth strategies, pandemic recovery tools, and networking opportunities. —TPC Staff.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

4 hospitalized after fire in Fordham Heights

NEW YORK -- Four people are hospitalized Sunday from a fire overnight at a building in the Bronx. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene on Ryer Avenue just after midnight in the Fordham Heights section. Video from the scene shows large pieces of debris falling from the building and crashing onto the ground below. According to the FDNY, the fire started on second floor of the 6-story building. The injured were taken to Jacobi Hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions. The fire was under control. 
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in Grand Army Plaza

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the murder of a man early Monday in Grand Army Plaza in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn. The 911 came in at about 2:30 a.m. for the incident. New York City Police Department officers found a 37-year-old man who was unconscious and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

