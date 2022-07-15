Inquiring Photographer: Thoughts on Ideal Venue for a New Swimming Pool in Norwood/Bedford Park
By DAVID GREENE
norwoodnews.org
3 days ago
This week, given the overcrowding at Van Cortlandt Pool amid the ongoing lifeguard shortage citywide, we asked readers where, in their opinion, a new public swimming pool should be built in Norwood or Bedford Park. “I think the neighborhood needs a swimming pool. It would be a good investment,...
El Carnival de la Cultura Latina (The Carnival of Latin Culture) took place under the sunshine in Kingsbridge Heights on Sunday, July 10. Held at West 195th Street and Reservoir Avenue, a large stage was set up on one end of the booth-lined street with musical entertainment and dance performances for the many families and young and old members alike of the Latin and local community, who showed up to join in the festivities. There were bouncy houses, games, fun photo booths, food stands, and despite the heat, plenty of smiles seen all around.
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Nine shootings in New York City overnight Sunday left one person dead and at least 12 wounded, police said Monday. There were three shootings in Brooklyn, three in the Bronx, two in Manhattan and one in Queens—the latest wave of violence to hit the city this summer.
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11)— New York City Parks Department vehicles fatally struck a man who was sleeping on the beach in Coney Island early Monday morning, authorities said. The drivers of a pickup truck and another vehicle were cleaning the sand close to Surf and Stillwell avenues around 2:30 a.m. when they ran over the […]
Cha-ching! A New Yorker hit the lottery, winning cash for life. Check your ticket. Someone in New York just won $1,000 a week for life after hitting all 5 numbers in the Cash for Life drawing. The winning lottery numbers for the Saturday, July 16 Cash for Life drawing were:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’re looking for a summer getaway without leaving town, head to Governors Island. Governors Island is just minutes from Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan and there are new things to see this summer. Art, history and culture are all on display. PIX11’s Greg Mocker gives us a look at some things […]
A new housing development with more than 100 deeply affordable and supportive apartments, a rooftop greenhouse, and an aquaponic urban farming system officially opened last week. Located at 2865 Creston Avenue in Bedford Park, the project was developed by homeless services nonprofit Project Renewal. Bedford Green House includes social services for residents and amenities that center around healing through nature.
A severe line of storms triggered a bevy of flash flood and thunderstorm warnings from New York City to the Jersey Shore and Connecticut's Fairfield County Monday as forecasters warned of the potential for damaging winds, flash floods and an isolated tornado or two, before yet another heat wave kicks off on Tuesday.
This article was originally published on Jul 18 5:00am EDT by THE CITY. Jamaal Bailey grew up in a building his family owned on Paulding Avenue in the North Bronx, in an area where it’s common for Black households to own their own homes. Now a state senator, he’s...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A grieving mother whose 10-year-old son collapsed and died during gym class at his Stapleton elementary school four months ago plans to file a $20-million lawsuit against the city and Department of Education. But first, Shaquana M. Williams must clear a legal hurdle. Williams did...
Detectives from the 52nd Precinct are requesting the public’s help locating the person seen in the attached photos who they say is sought for questioning in relation to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the border of Fordham Manor and Kingsbridge Heights. They said the incident took place at...
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Trio, a ten-story mixed-use building at 27-19 Thomson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Developed by Thomson Development, the structure yields 30 residences and 5,039 square feet of lower-level retail space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 11 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $88,835 to $187,330.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for July 18 until 3.30 p.m. for The Bronx, Queens, Manhattan Southeastern Bergen and Southern Westchester and a severe flash flood warning until 6 p.m. The thunderstorm was located over Riverdale / Norwood in The Bronx around 3.05 p.m. and...
NEW YORK, NY – A 75-year-old woman was assaulted on Tuesday at around 9 pm near Broadway and West 168th Street in Manhattan, near Columbia University Medical Center. Police said the man pictured in a handout photo shoved the woman to the ground from behind, causing moderate injury.
The last few years have devastated many small businesses, but the owners of Harlem-based YaVe Tequila, online retailer MamaP, and IV Purpose Sports Bar and Restaurant say they are succeeding despite the woes the pandemic brought to their companies. Along with executives from JPMorganChase (JPMC), they networked and shared invaluable information with other entrepreneurs and pointed to Chase Business Banking’s 30-city Business Insights Tour for much of their survival. The tour provides diverse small business owners with free educational training led by industry experts, focused growth strategies, pandemic recovery tools, and networking opportunities. —TPC StaffThe last few years have devastated many small businesses, but the owners of Harlem-based YaVe Tequila, online retailer MamaP, and IV Purpose Sports Bar and Restaurant say they are succeeding despite the woes the pandemic brought to their companies. Along with executives from JPMorganChase (JPMC), they networked and shared invaluable information with other entrepreneurs and pointed to Chase Business Banking’s 30-city Business Insights Tour for much of their survival. The tour provides diverse small business owners with free educational training led by industry experts, focused growth strategies, pandemic recovery tools, and networking opportunities. —TPC Staff.
NEW YORK -- Four people are hospitalized Sunday from a fire overnight at a building in the Bronx. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene on Ryer Avenue just after midnight in the Fordham Heights section. Video from the scene shows large pieces of debris falling from the building and crashing onto the ground below. According to the FDNY, the fire started on second floor of the 6-story building. The injured were taken to Jacobi Hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions. The fire was under control.
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the murder of a man early Monday in Grand Army Plaza in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn. The 911 came in at about 2:30 a.m. for the incident. New York City Police Department officers found a 37-year-old man who was unconscious and...
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WPDE) — A man from New York City has died after falling from the sixth floor of his apartment building while trying to clean a window. The 61-year-old fell from his luxury apartment building in Manhattan just before 7 a.m. Saturday, according to ABC affiliate WABC.
The gun violence epidemic in New York City took its toll again Sunday night, with at least 10 people shot, one fatally, in less than six hours around the city. Teenagers, elders, innocent people sitting on benches and walking dogs - no one was immune from the epidemic on what was otherwise a nice summer evening.
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- An overnight apartment fire left four people hurt in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx. The fire started in the 2300 block of Ryer Avenue just after 12 a.m. Sunday. It took 60 firefighters nearly an hour to get the fire under control. Four...
Comments / 0