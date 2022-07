Kari Pearce has been an athlete since she was just three years old, and she spent 18 years competing at elite levels in the gymnastics world. When she graduated from college and moved on from gymnastics, Pearce knew that she wanted to make fitness her lifelong career, but she wasn't quite sure how. Luckily, her strength and conditioning coach had an idea: Shadow a variety of fitness professionals to see their careers in action and decide which one was the best fit.

