Jefferson, TX

Storms in the ArkLaTex uproot trees, causing damage and closures

KTAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 850 homes lost power in Jefferson, Texas as a storm blew...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

KTAL

Extreme heat continues with no real end in sight

Don’t expect much relief from the extreme heat across the ArkLaTex anytime soon. It’s possible that we could see triple-digit heat continue for the next few weeks with little rain. Our next best shot at some rain will return Thursday. The hot summer continues: This summer began with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Chance of morning rain, followed by more heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our best chance of rain this week will be moving in this morning, enjoy it, as it will be the only hour or two of the week that we’re not dealing with scorching heat and high humidity. Chance of showers mainly during the morning:...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Downed line snags cars on I-49 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, (KTAL/KMSS) — There were no serious injuries reported after a downed utility line snagged a woman’s car on I-49 in Shreveport late Monday morning, peeling the hood and roof back like a sardine can. It was one of multiple accidents caused when an oversized load snagged the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Get ready for another week of heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are smack dab in the middle of summer and it is going to feel like it as we have a chance of reaching 100 degrees each day during the upcoming week. Mostly clear and warm Saturday night into Sunday morning: Temperatures will fall through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

I-49N still shut down after crash leaves 18-wheeler dangling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than eight hours after a crash involving an 18-wheeler hauling produce Monday morning on I-49N in Frierson, the interstate is still closed. It happened just after 8 a.m. at Exit 186 (LA Hwy 175 / Kingston / Frierson), according to Louisiana State Police. An...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Jimmy Davis Bridge and I-20/-I-220 closure

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises the public that on Sunday, July 17 the westbound lane of the LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Hwy) Bridge over the Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes will be closed for routine bridge inspection. This lane closure is scheduled...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Firefighters Injured In Wood County Blaze

Two Wood County firefighters were hospitalized after responding to a large grass fire between Hawkins and Holly Lake Ranch. Its believed that the was caused by someone throwing a cigarette out of a vehicle. An assistant chief from the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department and a firefighter from the Ogburn VFD were transported to a hospital with heat-related issues. At least one home was heavily damaged in the fire.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital is an emergency facility without the wait. Medical Director Dr. Matt Young, shares about the growth and the additions to the facility “We started out as doing emergency care only in about a year ago, we added in patient rooms so we can now admit patients to inpatient rooms and then also we can do outpatient imaging such as an MRIs or a cat scan, CT, ultrasound or X ray. So it really allows us to be a hospital which now we’re Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital.” states Dr. Young.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Hooks man seriously injured in Texarkana shooting, crash

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that caused a crash and left a Hooks man in critical condition. According to TTPD, it happened about 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of W. 10th and Waterall Streets, leaving the 36-year-old man in critical condition with a gunshot wound.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Shooting at West 10th at Waterall streets in Texarkana ends with crash

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A car reportedly involved in a rolling shooting crashed four blocks away. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. On July 17, the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department (TTPD) received a dispatch at 10:30 a.m. about a shooting at West 10th at Waterall streets. A vehicle fled from the scene only to crash into another vehicle four blocks down the road.
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man in critical condition after shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man is in critical condition after an East Texas shooting. Officials are investigating the incident that happened around 10 a.m. in Texarkana on Sunday at the intersection of W. 10th and Waterall Streets. A 36-year-old man from Hooks was shot. Detectives said they believe...
TEXARKANA, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Popular Shreveport Eatery Returning

A popular Shreveport restaurant is reopening in a new location. Sabores Dominican Restaurant is opening their new location in the former Hive building on Shreveport Barksdale Highway, just down from Shreve City Shopping Center. Sabores was most recently located on Industrial Drive in Bossier, and on Lakeshore Drive before that,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man struck, killed after getting off bus on Linwood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the man struck and killed after getting off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood late Friday night. The coroner’s office says 27-year-old Jason Hamlet of Union Ave. was killed in the traffic incident just after...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Sponsored Content: McNeer Electrical Contracting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – McNeer Electrical Contracting focuses on the importance of home upgrades, safety checkups, and benefits to our residential customers joining our Safety Savings Plan. McNeer Electrical Contracting is located in Bossier City and serves the Northwest Louisiana area. We rely on our electrical system on a...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

SPD looking for truck in fatal hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released a photo of a truck possibly involved in a fatal hit and run and are asking the public to help identify it. Officers were called to the 7000 block around 9:30 p.m. Friday to investigate after a man was hit by a vehicle. Officers arrived to find 27-year-old Jason Hamlet in the roadway, suffering severe injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Drug-Bust Leads to Discovery of Stolen Guns

On July 15th, 2022, members of the unit conducted an investigation in the 2700 block Waggoner Avenue leading to the seizure of:. -196 grams of cocaine and 8 grams of Xanax. Five firearms, two of which were reported as stolen were also seized from the residence. Joseph Taylor (02/25/1990) and Tristan Pryor (11/05/1995) were arrested and charged with numerous felonies. The stolen firearms will be returned to the rightful owner after prosecution of the case. The other seized weapons will be destroyed if determined by the court to have been used to facilitate narcotics activity.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

2 injured in shooting outside Mooretown grocery store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are seriously injured after shots were fired into a crowd outside a Shreveport neighborhood grocery store late Saturday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. at the R&W Consumer Grocery on Hollywood Ave. Police say two men pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting into a group of people in front of the store. Two people suffered life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Sponsored Content: True Holiness Tabernacle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – True Holiness Tabernacle, a prayer where everybody is somebody. Lashoneda Council, is the Co-Pastor of True Holiness Tabernacle, along with her husband, Pastor, James D Council, who moved to the ArkLaTex over 20 years ago. Lashoneda shares “I believe that we’ve had impact in the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

