Storms in the ArkLaTex uproot trees, causing damage and closures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital is an emergency facility without the wait. Medical Director Dr. Matt Young, shares about the growth and the additions to the facility “We started out as doing emergency care only in about a year ago, we added in patient rooms so we can now admit patients to inpatient rooms and then also we can do outpatient imaging such as an MRIs or a cat scan, CT, ultrasound or X ray. So it really allows us to be a hospital which now we’re Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital.” states Dr. Young.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO