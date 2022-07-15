ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Will Biden’s high-stakes visit to Saudi Arabia secure lower gas prices and deter Iran?

By Benjamin Weinthal
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM, Israel – President Biden will depart Friday on the first direct flight from the Jewish state to Saudi Arabia to attend an energy summit in the kingdom, the globe’s largest exporter of oil, for a meeting that will also be attended by Gulf states. Biden noted...

