UVA Basketball to Host Albany in Non-Conference Play

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago
Virginia has likely finalized its 2022-2023 non-conference basketball schedule with a game against Albany on December 28th in Charlottesville.  Courtesy of Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Virginia basketball has reportedly added a 10th, and likely final, game to its non-conference slate for the 2022-2023 season. According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Thursday, UVA has scheduled a home game against Albany which will take place on December 28th at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers and Great Danes have met only once before, an 84-57 victory for No. 4 seed Virginia over No. 13 seed Albany in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 16th, 2007. J.R. Reynolds scored 28 points and Sean Singletary had 23 points and 9 assists to lead Virginia to its first NCAA Tournament win since 1995.

The NCAA permits Division I basketball teams to schedule up to 31 regular season games. With Albany on the schedule, UVA now has 10 non-conference matchups set and 30 total regular season games finalized. Virginia could technically schedule another game, but the Cavaliers have traditionally played 30 regular season games each year.

The Cavaliers will host NC Central (November 7th), Northern Iowa (November 14th), Maryland Eastern-Shore (November 25th), James Madison (December 6th), ,Houston (December 17th), Albany (December 28th), and Monmouth (Date TBA) at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is on the road for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this year and will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on November 29th. UVA will participate in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas on November 18th and 20th along with Illinois, UCLA and Baylor. The Cavaliers will face two of those three teams during the tournament with those matchups to be released at a later date.

Here are the games that have been announced for the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball non-conference schedule:

November 7: vs. NC Central

November 14: vs. Northern Iowa

Date TBA: vs. Monmouth

Roman Main Event (Las Vegas)

November 18: vs. Illinois/UCLA/Baylor

November 20: vs Illinois/UCLA Baylor

November 25: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

November 29: at Michigan (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

December 6th: vs. James Madison

December 17th: vs. Houston

December 28th: vs. Albany

We also have the matchups and locations, but not the dates, for Virginia's 20-game ACC basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season:

Home and Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse

Home only: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame

Away only: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

Cavaliers Now

Top 10 Moments of the 2021-2022 Virginia Sports Year

In the 2021-2022 college sports year, the Cavaliers brought some more serious hardware back to the trophy case for the University of Virginia athletics department. UVA won three ACC regular season titles, three ACC postseason championships, several NCAA individual titles, and two NCAA team national championships. Add in some spectacular highlights and thrilling victories across each of Virginia's sports teams and this past athletic season held countless incredible moments for UVA student-athletes. Today, we take on the challenge of choosing the ten best moments from the 2021-2022 Virginia sports year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cavaliers Now

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Jayden Gardner | UVA Men's Basketball

With the 2021-2022 Virginia athletics season officially completed, we enter the college sports offseason optimistic for things to come for the Cavaliers next season. But with the fall seasons still a couple of months away, we have time to take a look back at some of the incredible athletic accomplishments achieved by UVA student athletes during the 2021-2022 sports year in a series called Highlight Hoos.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football: Armstrong and Wicks Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Two Virginia football players were recognized on the watch list for the 2022 Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong and junior wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks made the watch list for the Maxwell Award, named in honor of Robert W. "Tiny" Maxwell, and given to America's College Player of the Year since 1937.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Radford's Taliaferro holds one shot lead in State Open of Virginia

MIDLOTHIAN — Radford University’s Nick Taliaferro, who grew up just minutes from Independence Golf Club, posted a 6-under-par 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the State Open of Virginia, presented by CapTech. Richmond’s Mark Lawrence Jr., the 2020 State Open champion...
RADFORD, VA
WHSV

Local teams compete in Little League Softball State Championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the weekend, local teams competed in the 2022 Virginia Major Softball State Tournament. The event was hosted by Bridgewater Community Little League and held at Oakdale Park. According to Little League Tournament Director Brent Rodes, the tournament was focused on creating a supportive community for...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fifty localities throughout Virginia currently have high COVID-19 transmission rates, and UVA Health says that this number could grow in the near future. Charlottesville, Greene, Louisa, and Orange counties are just a few of the areas currently experiencing high transmission rates. “At least half of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Sunday Sundown returns in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s “Sunday Sundown” is back this summer. After taking a bit of a hiatus during the pandemic, the family friendly event is returning for the 2022 season. Parks and Rec is offering free swimming, music and food to families at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Dr. Akins named chief diversity, opportunity and inclusion officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Doctor Rosa Atkins, a former superintendent for Charlottesville City Schools, has been named Virginia’s chief diversity, opportunity and inclusion officer. Governor Glenn Youngkin made the announcement Thursday, July 14. Atkins had been the acting chief since April. She had also been an assistant superintendent in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Virginia are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Shots hit Lynchburg business early Sunday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say they are looking for two vehicles after a window at Historic Midland Motors was shattered as a result of gunfire early Sunday morning. Police responded at around 1:50 a.m. to the area of 13th and Main Streets for multiple reports of shots fired...
LYNCHBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

News briefs from Luray 57 years ago

July 15, 1965 — The Luray Lions Club will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding in Luray on Thursday evening of this week at the Mimslyn. The new scale for admission to the local baseball games was recently announced. All persons 12 years of age or older, 75 cents admission. All children under 12 years of age, accompanied by parents, will be admitted free.
LURAY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One dead after Sunday morning Amherst Co. crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have identified a man killed in a crash Sunday. Police say Damien M. Waugh, 22 of Lynchburg, died at the scene after the car he was driving ran off the left side of the highway down a steep embankment in the 2200 block of Richmond Highway.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man charged for armed robbery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a man from Charlottesville has been charged for an armed robbery that occurred last month. According to police, 22-year-old Jahmeak Keimarius Daniel of Charlottesville has been charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm or other weapon on school property, grand larceny, and possession or transportation of firearms or concealed weapons by a convicted felon.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
