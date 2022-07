Gwen Stefani is no stranger to being accused of cultural appropriation. In 2019, Stefani was accused of appropriation when people reexamined the images of Japanese Harajuku girls that recurred throughout Stefani's career. Stefani defended her decision to include the Harajuku aesthetic for years to come, saying in a 2021 interview, "If we didn't buy and sell and trade our cultures, we wouldn't have so much beauty, you know? We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other. And all these rules are just dividing us more and more."

