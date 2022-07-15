ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Man Survives Plunge Down Chula Vista Ravine After He Falls Asleep at Wheel

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcZbW_0ggScBmQ00
Chula Vista paramedics help a driver whose vehicle went 400 feet down a ravine early Thursday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

First responders pulled a sleepy driver from the wreckage of his Nissan early Thursday after it went careening off Interstate 805 and down a ravine in Chula Vista.

A witness stated that the male driver entered the northbound lanes of the freeway at Telegraph Canyon Road and seemed to ignore other drivers, according to OnScene.TV.

The car then sped up and left the roadway at about 6:45 a.m., landing more than 400 feet down the ravine.

The California Highway Patrol, along with Chula Vista police and fire personnel, came to the driver’s aid, hiking down to reach him. They escorted him back up to the rear parking area of the Terra Nova Plaza shopping center for treatment.

The driver, who walked up the ravine on his own, told the CHP that he left work at midnight, went to a casino, then fell asleep on his way home.

The man was sent to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Scrap Yard Fire With Heavy Smoke in Oceanside

A fire at a Oceanside scrap yard resulted in thick plumes of smoke Monday. Firefighters responded to a fire with heavy smoke the Ecology Auto Wrecking Storage site in the 1000 block of West Airport Road around 7 a.m., according to North County Fire Protection District. It was not immediately...
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Chula Vista, CA
Accidents
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravine#Traffic Accident#Onscene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
Nationwide Report

35-year-old woman died, her 2 children hospitalized after a car crash on I-8 in Alpine (Alpine, CA)

35-year-old woman died, her 2 children hospitalized after a car crash on I-8 in Alpine (Alpine, CA)Nationwide Report. A 35-year-old Lakeside woman lost her life and her two children were injured after a traffic accident Friday morning in Alpine. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 8 west of Tavern Road. The preliminary reports showed that a 35-year-old driver was traveling west in a Chevrolet Tahoe [...]
ALPINE, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy