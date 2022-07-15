Man Survives Plunge Down Chula Vista Ravine After He Falls Asleep at Wheel

Chula Vista paramedics help a driver whose vehicle went 400 feet down a ravine early Thursday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

First responders pulled a sleepy driver from the wreckage of his Nissan early Thursday after it went careening off Interstate 805 and down a ravine in Chula Vista.

A witness stated that the male driver entered the northbound lanes of the freeway at Telegraph Canyon Road and seemed to ignore other drivers, according to OnScene.TV.

The car then sped up and left the roadway at about 6:45 a.m., landing more than 400 feet down the ravine.

The California Highway Patrol, along with Chula Vista police and fire personnel, came to the driver’s aid, hiking down to reach him. They escorted him back up to the rear parking area of the Terra Nova Plaza shopping center for treatment.

The driver, who walked up the ravine on his own, told the CHP that he left work at midnight, went to a casino, then fell asleep on his way home.

The man was sent to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash.