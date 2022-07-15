ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

Hootenany House along the Alsea River returns to life following two years “labor of love” by Philomath couple

Cover picture for the articleWALDPORT – The Hootenanny House has a new lease on life. And a new roof. And a new interior. And a new porch. And electricity. The landmark hunting and fishing house along the Alsea River – and for some, a party place – has been painstakingly brought back to life by...

Shop at the Dock Returns to Newport, Helps You Buy Straight from Oregon Coast Boats

(Newport, Oregon) – To paraphrase the old commercial: "Got Seafood?" Here's a new way to obtain an old favorite. An Oregon coast seafood friend is back: Shop at the Dock Tours have returned to Newport. These tours show you around this bustling, working bay and give you the full in's and out's on how to buy seafood straight off the boat or from other local commercial fisheries, as well as what is currently in season.
Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
Hwy. 226 Fatal, Linn Co., July 18

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Titarenko was transported to a local area hospital for precaution and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Titarenko was subsequently arrested and transported to the Linn County Jail, where she was lodged. OSP was assisted by Lyons Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Young man hit by boat while tubing on Willamette River has died

NEWBERG, Ore. — A young man has died three days after he was struck by a boat while inner tubing on the Willamette River Monday afternoon, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies identified him as a 20-year-old man from the Brooks area, located between Salem and Woodburn. He...
Gravel bar on McKenzie River blocks passage

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large gravel bar has formed on McKenzie River and is blocking passage down the river, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The gravel bar currently sits about one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch, officials say. They add the bar is large enough to block nearly the entire width of the river, and say there is absolutely no navigable channel for power boats.
Willamalane announces name of new park

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield’s newest park is to be named Arrow Park, Willamalane Park and Recreation District announced. The name was chosen by community vote, and Willamalane officials say it evokes forward movement. They say Arrow Park is designed as a place where bicyclists, walkers and playground goers can go and enjoy together.
ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 226 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR, (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto...
Win Oregon Jamboree 3-Day Passes

All this week, listen all day for Miranda Lambert’s Blue Bird to play. When it does, be Caller 9, and you will win yourself 3-Day Passes to join us for the Oregon Jamboree!. Oregon Jamboree is a 3-Day Festival on 2 stages in Sweet Home, OR, July 29-31, 2022. This year, your headliners are Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, & Trace Adkins!
The Ghosts Near Waldport / Seal Rock Beneath These Oregon Coast Sands - Video

(Waldport, Oregon) – Two fun but unassuming beach spots near Waldport and Newport are actually even more fascinating than you may think. On the central Oregon coast, along a stretch of highway lined by wind-bent trees, as you pass between Newport and Waldport there's some engaging geologic science lurking beneath those sands. (Above: ghost forest near Seal Rock, Curtis St. You can even see 18 million-year-old bedrock in the background.All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
Important information from Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers

Recently, non-motorized boating has grown in popularity with the convenience and access to purchasing kayaks and standup paddle boards. Many Oregon residents and visitors take advantage of the rivers and lakes across our beautiful state to cool off and enjoy the summer weather, and Lincoln County is no exception. A...
South Albany fields: See them while you can

With the summer sun low in the west, I took a bike ride Thursday night to take another look at the fast-disappearing farmland on Albany’s south side. The night before, on Wednesday, the city council voted to annex two parcels of grass-seed fields totaling about 47 acres so that much of it can be built up with single-family houses or maybe some apartments.
Ludwigia Treatment Starts Monday at Willamette Slough

Please use caution around the Willamette Slough at Minto Brown Island Park next week. Spraying to reduce Ludwigia growth in the slough will be from July 18 to July 22. The treatment is expected to be more effective at this stage of the plant’s growth. Areas near spraying will...
