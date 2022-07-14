ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Chemours estimates 1,545 more NC households with GenX-contaminated wells could be eligible for alternative water

By Lisa Sorg
newsfromthestates.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChemours estimates it would be required to provide alternative water supplies to an additional 1,545 households in North Carolina whose private wells are contaminated with GenX – the result of more stringent EPA recommendations, an NC Department of Environmental Quality official said today. Currently, Chemours provides alternative water...

www.newsfromthestates.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Colorado’s efforts are not enough to solve its ozone problem

In 1985, a British scientist working in Antarctica discovered a 40 percent loss in the ozone layer over the continent. When Goddard Space Flight Center researchers reviewed their data, they confirmed the ozone loss. Since then, scientists have relied on instrumentation developed by Goddard to keep track of the environmental phenomenon, which in the 1990s prompted a worldwide ban on chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), a chemical used for refrigeration and other industrial uses. In this image, the blue/purple areas show low ozone, while the red areas indicate higher ozone levels. Although ozone is considered a pollutant in the troposphere, the atmospheric layer that contains the air we breathe in higher altitudes, notably in the stratosphere, ozone is considered vital. Stratospheric ozone blocks harmful ultraviolet radiation produced by the Sun. Scientists worry that the large ozone opening over the poles generally deplete ozone levels around the globe, which could cause a health risk to animals and plants. (Photo courtesy of NASA)
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Reforestation Center aims to replant trees in northern NM burn scar

New growth over Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon burn scar with green plants coming out of the ground. (Benjamin Hale / Public domain photo via the National Wildfire Coordinating Group) Over 80,000 acres of land are badly charred by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, and natural regeneration could take hundreds of years....
AGRICULTURE
newsfromthestates.com

Iowa’s elderly deserve better protection from state regulators

Iowa is taking months and sometimes years to investigate complaints against nursing homes. (Photo by Maskot/Getty Images) My mom turns 80 in a couple of weeks. (Happy birthday, Mom!) Dad’s 80th birthday was in January. I am beyond grateful they both are active and relatively healthy. They’re still living independently in their own home in Ames.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Genx#Coliseum Drive
newsfromthestates.com

Economists question lawmakers’ plans to address inflation

Lawmakers have offered some bills they say would help consumers struggling with inflation, but economists question whether they would work. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) As consumers nationwide grapple with increases in the cost of rent, gas, and groceries, New Jersey lawmakers have offered a slew of plans they say...
INCOME TAX
newsfromthestates.com

Recreational marijuana county and city opt-out votes have no end in sight

Top Shelf Botanicals is just outside of Philipsburg city limits and is the sole dispensary in Granite County. On Sept. 4, they have to return to only medical marijuana sales after Granite County opted out of recreational legalization on June 7. / Contributed by Top Shelf Botanicals. Kendrick Richmond moved...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Arizona broadband expansion projects are getting a $100 million infusion of cash

Nearly two dozen broadband projects in 12 Arizona counties received funding as part of the state’s plan to spend $100 million in federal money expanding high-speed internet access in underserved areas. “These collaborative projects will enhance how Arizonans live, work, and learn regardless of where they live,” Arizona Commerce...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
newsfromthestates.com

‘Whole Home Repair’ law is proof lawmakers can work together when they want to | Ray E. Landis

A community garden that has taken root on a once-vacant lot in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section (Image via VisitPhilly/The Philadelphia Tribune). In spite of it happening a week late and controversies arising about a number of funding issues, the Pennsylvania General Assembly once again managed to pass a budget. As always there was some good, some bad, and some ugly in the process.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A bipartisan plea for lawmakers to get charter reform legislation across the finish line | Opinion

Every state budget includes negotiated agreements on a variety of policy issues. Yet, despite bipartisan calls for comprehensive charter school reform, once again the Pennsylvania General Assembly has put this year’s budget to bed without any significant reforms to the charter school law, widely recognized as one of the worst in the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Hawaii Has Plenty Of Pregnancy Resource Centers That Offer Alternatives To Abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade prompted protests in Honolulu, although abortion remains legal in Hawaii. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. In downtown Honolulu, across the street from the Roman Catholic diocese, sits Pearson Place. With its worn sign and proximity to a closed-down bookstore, the pregnancy resource center can be easy to overlook.
HAWAII STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kids being kids? Task force to study raising minimum age for juvenile court

House Assistant Majority Leader Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, a Denver Democrat, speaks at a rally against re-felonizing drug possession at the Colorado State Capitol building on April 26, 2022. Gonzales-Gutierrez was the lead sponsor on House Bill 22-1131. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) A task force made up of youth mental health providers, victims’...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

If Georgia’s strict anti-abortion law takes effect, uneven prosecutions could follow

Georgia's coming fetal personhood law will likely have unpredictable legal ramifications. Photo: Abortion protest in Atlanta May 14, 2022. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. With Roe vs. Wade a thing of the past and Georgia expected to enact its 2019 fetal personhood law any day now, women seeking abortions are set to enter unknown legal territory.
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

No exception for life of mother included in Idaho GOP’s abortion platform language

Delegates at the 2022 Idaho GOP Convention in Twin Falls wait as votes are cast for new executive committee members. (Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun) Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that the platform and resolutions as adopted by the convention delegates are now officially in effect. Only rules adopted by the delegates will need approval from the state central committee in January.
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Doden raises more than $1 million in latest finance report

Eric Doden raised $1.4 million the first half of the year in his quest to become the 2024 Republican gubernatorial nominee, campaign finance records show. The Fort Wayne businessman has $2.4 million cash on hand and no debts. “Since day one, we have run this campaign at an historic pace....
FORT WAYNE, IN
newsfromthestates.com

New 988 mental health and suicide hotline goes live in Idaho today

This mural in downtown Boise is part of an advertising campaign for the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. (Loren Morris/For the Idaho Capital Sun) Beginning today, Idahoans may dial 988 to call the new mental health and suicide prevention hotline that is going live across the country. The idea behind the...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy