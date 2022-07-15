Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame sells unopened packs of baseball cards

Today's baseball cards are getting more and more expensive.

The cards on sale at the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum might have you rethink how valuable your collection is, especially if you own a lot of cards from the so-called junk wax era (late 1980s and early 1990s).

The Reds Hall posted Thursday on social media that it sells 1988 Donruss, 1990 Donruss, 1991 Donruss and 1991 Fleer packs for $4.99 each.

During the season, the Reds Hall is open through September from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on game days with 6:40 p.m. starts and from 10 a.m. until two hours after the game ends for afternoon games.

