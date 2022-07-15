How does your Arizona garden grow in summer?

My garden is frying up! Vegetables are not pollinating. The only thing living are the ants! — Cindi Sussman-Sokoloff

Running

My raised beds are now my composting bins as I prep their soil for fall planting! I must say it’s very rewarding to witness kitchen scraps of veggies, egg shells, some coffee grounds, mulch, worm castings, etc., turn into what will hopefully reap a great winter/spring harvest if I haven’t decided what yet, after having planted too late this spring and watching everything shrivel in the heat! How’s that for a run on sentence? — Julie Hockings

Faked

I’m putting out some fake flowers for the summer. My neighbors will be impressed with how fast my sunflowers started blooming. — Becky Johnstone

Watering

Like everyone has said, it’s just so hard to keep things alive in July. You can plant almost the same entire crop in fall planting (late august or early September) as summer, and with way more success. I was up to watering four times a day two summers ago. — Melita Belgrave

Same here. It’s okay with me though because I don’t want to be out there in the heat. It’s a good time to buy seeds for fall and start getting soil ready. — Teri Jividen Wagner

Happy

My basils are somewhat happy and I’ve got some leftover scallions and chives that might outlive me, as long as I soak them through every other day. Everything else has been a battle and a prayer. — Heidi Miller

Corny

Exactly why I decided not to plant anything for the summer. My gosh, I worked so hard last summer. Way harder than what I got for my efforts. The only thing that managed to do pretty darn well was my corn. — Connie Wheeler

Hopeful

I gave up on my tomatoes. Everything else is struggling, Hopefully I’ll be able to keep some things alive. — Jenny Wise Lee

Shady

Give up now on veggie garden. Too hot. I’m letting mine go but focused on watering trees that will shade it all better each year to come! — Gardening Em

Struggles

Mine is struggling, too. I have put up a shade, which my eggplant loves but my watering isn’t working right for the other veggies. — Raquelle Wing

Visited

The ants are everywhere. Suddenly about 11 last night a troop of big black ants started coming inside under my back door. It was kind of crazy. Grabbed the diatomaceous earth real quick! — Lacey Luna

Too late

Veggies needed to be set and growing before the major heat comes. Nothing will set (pollinate) in this heat. Might need to plant earlier next year. Typically in Phoenix we transfer to outside around Valentine’s Day. — David Louis Bess