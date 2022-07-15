ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

How does your Arizona garden grow in summer?

Litchfield Park Independent
Litchfield Park Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095qOf_0ggSZ98A00

My garden is frying up! Vegetables are not pollinating. The only thing living are the ants!Cindi Sussman-Sokoloff

__

Running

My raised beds are now my composting bins as I prep their soil for fall planting! I must say it’s very rewarding to witness kitchen scraps of veggies, egg shells, some coffee grounds, mulch, worm castings, etc., turn into what will hopefully reap a great winter/spring harvest if I haven’t decided what yet, after having planted too late this spring and watching everything shrivel in the heat! How’s that for a run on sentence?Julie Hockings

__

Faked

I’m putting out some fake flowers for the summer. My neighbors will be impressed with how fast my sunflowers started blooming.Becky Johnstone

__

Watering

Like everyone has said, it’s just so hard to keep things alive in July. You can plant almost the same entire crop in fall planting (late august or early September) as summer, and with way more success. I was up to watering four times a day two summers ago.Melita Belgrave

__

Same here. It’s okay with me though because I don’t want to be out there in the heat. It’s a good time to buy seeds for fall and start getting soil ready.Teri Jividen Wagner

__

Happy

My basils are somewhat happy and I’ve got some leftover scallions and chives that might outlive me, as long as I soak them through every other day. Everything else has been a battle and a prayer.Heidi Miller

__

Corny

Exactly why I decided not to plant anything for the summer. My gosh, I worked so hard last summer. Way harder than what I got for my efforts. The only thing that managed to do pretty darn well was my corn.Connie Wheeler

__

Hopeful

I gave up on my tomatoes. Everything else is struggling, Hopefully I’ll be able to keep some things alive.Jenny Wise Lee

__

Shady

Give up now on veggie garden. Too hot. I’m letting mine go but focused on watering trees that will shade it all better each year to come!Gardening Em

__

Struggles

Mine is struggling, too. I have put up a shade, which my eggplant loves but my watering isn’t working right for the other veggies.Raquelle Wing

__

Visited

The ants are everywhere. Suddenly about 11 last night a troop of big black ants started coming inside under my back door. It was kind of crazy. Grabbed the diatomaceous earth real quick!Lacey Luna

__

Too late

Veggies needed to be set and growing before the major heat comes. Nothing will set (pollinate) in this heat. Might need to plant earlier next year. Typically in Phoenix we transfer to outside around Valentine’s Day.David Louis Bess

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

No A/C in extreme heat: How to get relief after monsoon storms cut power to thousands in East Valley

MESA, Ariz. — Thousands in the East Valley were left without power Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms caused numerous outages. Salt River Project (SRP) technicians are estimating that some of the outages won't be restored until late Monday afternoon, when temperatures are expected to hit around 109 degrees. See live power updates on SRP's website here.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Study: Arizonans Led Toilet Paper Panic Buying During Pandemic

We all remember March 2020, and the moment the world stopped turning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We all remember the uncertainty and the empty shelves. Nowhere was that more keenly felt than in the toilet paper aisle. We all remember that panicky sense that we wouldn't be able to wipe our own asses.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
KTAR.com

Multiple Arizona cities ranked among nation’s sweatiest

PHOENIX — Arizona’s hot weather is described as “dry heat,” but that doesn’t stop the state from having some of the sweatiest cities in the nation. Among the largest 200 cities in the country, MyDatingAdviser.com found three Arizona cities rank among the top 25 where people sweat the most.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Big Sandy Fire: Wildfire leads to about 20 evacuations in Arizona community

WIKIEUP, Ariz. - A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said on July 17. Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 75 acres Sunday and threatening multiple...
WIKIEUP, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Diatomaceous Earth#Ants#Corny
thevailvoice.com

What is 2-1-1 Arizona? – Call 211 or Visit: 211Arizona.org

In Arizona, we have a dedicated 3 digit Information and Referral number by simply dialing 211. Arizona Information and Referral Service operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and every day of the year. Live-operator service is available at all times in English and Spanish, and assistance is available in other languages via real-time interpreter services. 2-1-1. Arizona operators will help individuals and families find resources that are available to them locally, throughout the state, and provide connections to critical services that can improve, and save, lives, including:
VAIL, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

ADOT unveils four new specialty license plates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation revealed four new specialty license plates Monday. The plates carry themes supporting Arizona 4-H, Arizona Education, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness and Thunderbird Charities. “We know that people who choose specialty license plates for their vehicles take pride in displaying their...
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

Arizona scrambles to fill sandbags with monsoon storms on the forecast

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered members of the Arizona National Guard to help with flash flood mitigation efforts around Coconino County. Recent monsoon rains dropped lots of rain on wildfire burn scars in the Flagstaff area. About 30 members of the Guard helped fill sandbags Saturday...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

One Arizona Eatery Among America's Greatest Roadside Restaurants

Roadside restaurants are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food. Cheapism compiled a list of America's greatest roadside restaurants. The website states, "America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer."
ARIZONA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

These Arizona Cities Are Best For Hipsters

Break out the vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards because one Arizona city made it to the top of the list for hipster-friendliness. LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which cities in America were best for hipsters. Based on the study, Tucson landed at number 30 on the list....
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Lin Sue Flood, Hospice of the Valley

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022, including Lin Sue Flood, director of community engagement, Hospice of the Valley. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ
moneywise.com

Mortgage rates in Arizona

Home values have been rising throughout Arizona and are up 26.3% from a year ago. According to Zillow’s Home Value Index (ZHVI), the typical value of a single-family home in Arizona is currently $450,629. Getting a mortgage in Arizona. Scraping together a sufficient down payment is one of the...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

16 Amazing Arizona Waterfalls Worth the Hike

Although much of Arizona comprises arid landscapes, this Southwest state is also home to phenomenal waterfalls. Getting to some of these cascades can involve lengthy desert hikes in remote areas, while others aren't too far from urban centers. A few of the most impressive pristine falls are found in the Grand Canyon, one of the best places to visit in Arizona; you should plan to camp at the bottom of the canyon overnight to see them.
ARIZONA STATE
moneywise.com

First-time homebuyer programs in Arizona

Residents of Arizona looking to buy their first home can get special support through the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) and Arizona Industrial Development Authority (AZIDA). Arizona first-time homebuyer grants and programs. The state’s flagship Home Plus program is a public-private partnership that seeks to provide affordable housing without the...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Higher Learning: Scottsdale's College of Cannabis

Budding entrepreneurs can start taking online cannabis business classes at Scottsdale Community College (SCC) for credit and certification starting this fall. Last year, Arizona banked $1.9 billion from the marijuana industry. That puts the state in the top 10 of overall national revenue from sales. But there’s more money to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park, AZ
424
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Litchfield Park, Arizona, focusing on the community, its residents and the issues affecting the small town in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/litchfield-park-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy