From the July/August 2022 issue of Car and Driver. It crept up on us slowly, almost escaping notice, but all cars are trucks now. Sure, there are a few holdouts for the real die-hards, your Camrys and Camaros, but even those will probably end up with a two-inch lift and plastic fender flares before the decade is out. No vehicle is immune from the everything-an-SUV aesthetic. Toyota makes a lifted minivan, the Sienna Woodland Special Edition. Porsche is supposedly working on a high-riding 911.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO