Clover Calf 4-H Club to receive centenary salute at Kent County Fair

Last year, during the opening ceremony, members of the Kent Clover Calf 4-H Club wear special shirts in anticipation of the club’s 100th anniversary in 2022. Kent Clover Calf is the oldest continuous 4-H club in Maryland. PHOTO BY MACKENZIE BRADY

TOLCHESTER — If you listen closely, you can almost hear the moo of cows, baa of sheep, ding of oven timers and other sounds of 4-H’ers putting the finishing touches on their projects for this year’s county fair.

The Kent County Fair, which opens 9 a.m. Thursday, July 21, will showcase 4-H and community exhibits, animals, tractors, games and entertainment.

“Everything is in place,” said Beth Hill, principal agent associate with the University of Maryland Extension, in a phone interview Tuesday. “(The kids have) worked hard this year and they’re really excited to be there.”

One of the highlights will be the centennial celebration of the Kent Clover Calf 4-H Club on Thursday night, July 21.

Many familiar fair favorites will be back this year, including the crab cake, pork barbecue and chicken barbecue dinners on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, July 21-23, respectively; local musicians and other entertainment; karaoke on Thursday night; the greased pig contest, where for an entry fee of $5, kids will soap their hands and try to catch a pig as it runs around the horse ring; the hay bale toss; pie-eating contest; and more.

There are two special features of this year’s fair.

The new rabbit and poultry building will be dedicated at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Following the 6 p.m. opening ceremony, the spotlight will shine on the Clover Calf 4-H Club and its 100-year history.

“For a club to be in continuous activity for 100 years is pretty amazing, so we are celebrating that,” Hill said.

According to the Kent Clover Calf 4-H Club 100th Anniversary Facebook page, which was created to celebrate the milestone, the club is the oldest, continuously active 4-H club in Maryland — and one of the oldest in the United States.

Current and former members are encouraged to attend the ceremony for a group photo and recognition of the oldest living members and former leaders of the club.

Club memorabilia will be on display throughout the fair.

“This is our second fully open fair (since the COVID-19 pandemic), so we’re excited,” Hill said of the 2022 fair. “We’ve got lots of participation. Our membership is up as far as 4-H is concerned, so we’re just thrilled to be able to have the fair, to be there, to have things for folks to come and visit and see.”

Hill encouraged attendees to talk to the kids about their fair entries.

The fair will be open from Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23 at 21349 Tolchester Beach Road.

Hill said the midway area will have smaller rides this year than in the past, but there will still be activities for older youth.

Admission to the fairgrounds is $3 per person each day.

The full fair schedule can be found online at www.kentcountyfair.org.