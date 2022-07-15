ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Clover Calf 4-H Club to receive centenary salute at Kent County Fair

By MACKENZIE BRADY mbrady@thekentcountynews.com
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaKrF_0ggSWz2c00
Last year, during the opening ceremony, members of the Kent Clover Calf 4-H Club wear special shirts in anticipation of the club’s 100th anniversary in 2022. Kent Clover Calf is the oldest continuous 4-H club in Maryland. PHOTO BY MACKENZIE BRADY

TOLCHESTER — If you listen closely, you can almost hear the moo of cows, baa of sheep, ding of oven timers and other sounds of 4-H’ers putting the finishing touches on their projects for this year’s county fair.

The Kent County Fair, which opens 9 a.m. Thursday, July 21, will showcase 4-H and community exhibits, animals, tractors, games and entertainment.

“Everything is in place,” said Beth Hill, principal agent associate with the University of Maryland Extension, in a phone interview Tuesday. “(The kids have) worked hard this year and they’re really excited to be there.”

One of the highlights will be the centennial celebration of the Kent Clover Calf 4-H Club on Thursday night, July 21.

Many familiar fair favorites will be back this year, including the crab cake, pork barbecue and chicken barbecue dinners on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, July 21-23, respectively; local musicians and other entertainment; karaoke on Thursday night; the greased pig contest, where for an entry fee of $5, kids will soap their hands and try to catch a pig as it runs around the horse ring; the hay bale toss; pie-eating contest; and more.

There are two special features of this year’s fair.

The new rabbit and poultry building will be dedicated at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Following the 6 p.m. opening ceremony, the spotlight will shine on the Clover Calf 4-H Club and its 100-year history.

“For a club to be in continuous activity for 100 years is pretty amazing, so we are celebrating that,” Hill said.

According to the Kent Clover Calf 4-H Club 100th Anniversary Facebook page, which was created to celebrate the milestone, the club is the oldest, continuously active 4-H club in Maryland — and one of the oldest in the United States.

Current and former members are encouraged to attend the ceremony for a group photo and recognition of the oldest living members and former leaders of the club.

Club memorabilia will be on display throughout the fair.

“This is our second fully open fair (since the COVID-19 pandemic), so we’re excited,” Hill said of the 2022 fair. “We’ve got lots of participation. Our membership is up as far as 4-H is concerned, so we’re just thrilled to be able to have the fair, to be there, to have things for folks to come and visit and see.”

Hill encouraged attendees to talk to the kids about their fair entries.

The fair will be open from Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23 at 21349 Tolchester Beach Road.

Hill said the midway area will have smaller rides this year than in the past, but there will still be activities for older youth.

Admission to the fairgrounds is $3 per person each day.

The full fair schedule can be found online at www.kentcountyfair.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Milton food truck and music event set July 20

Milton Historical Society announced it will host Truckin’ with the Music from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, in conjunction with Milton’s Concerts in the Park. A family affair, Truckin’ will feature Top Five BBQ, Cindy’s Meals on Wheels, Fat Vinny’s, Kona Ice, and White & Associates Treats on the Milton Historical Society lot next to the museum. MHS will also offer Dogfish Head beer donated by Dogfish Head Brewery.
MILTON, DE
whatsupmag.com

Celebrate African American Heritage at Legacy Day

Legacy Day is a festival that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of African Americans in Kent County, MD. The first Legacy Day was held to honor a community businessman and icon, Charles Graves, owner of the famous Uptown Club in Chestertown. Mr. Graves, affectionately known as “Charlie”, operated the Uptown Club, a night spot that brought some of the hottest acts in popular music to Chestertown from the late 1940s to 1988. The Uptown Club was Kent County’s stop on the legendary “chittlin’ circuit”, bringing notable black entertainers such as Ray Charles, James Brown, Etta James, Little Richard…and many more.
KENT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair returns in one week, many promotions to save money

HARRINGTON, Del. – We’re just one week away from the 103rd installment of the Delaware State Fair. We checked in with officials who say they’re excited to get back into the swing of tradition. and this year attendees will get more of the full experience than the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent County, MD
Government
Kent County, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
County
Kent County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
talbotspy.org

Opinion: Four Rural Eastern Shore Counties are Losing Population. Why? By Tom Timberman

Prior to the onslaught of the COVID-19 Pandemic, rural areas of the United States were seeing modest economic growth, while most populations stayed at 2010 levels. The national total of rural residents was some 46 million or about 14% of the US total., These statistics rather sharply contrast with the urban data, which showed considerably higher increases in both categories.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes general surgeon John Tyson

Beebe Medical Group recently announced board-certified general surgeon John William Tyson, MD, FACS, has joined its medical staff. “Please welcome Dr. Tyson, an experienced surgeon, to Sussex County and Team Beebe,” said Stephen Keiser, Beebe Medical Group chief administrative officer. “He joins a team of talented surgeons who provide excellent surgical care for our community.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 17 Historic Havre de Grace and the deck at MacGregor’s

On the 17th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour in 2021, Nestor sought the advice of many folks for a Harford County day. Because he’d been almost everywhere except downtown Harve de Grace, it was an easy decision to find the beautiful antique shops and history of the place. This also led him directly to MacGregor’s and the Tiki Bar and outdoor deck.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H Club#Salute#Pig#The Kent County Fair
Cape Gazette

The Rev. Gary Meekins appointed pastor of Harmony UMC

Bishop LaTrelle Miller Easterling and the Peninsula-Delaware Conference of the United Methodist Church recently announced the Rev. Gary Meekins has been appointed to pastor Harmony United Methodist Church near Millsboro. One of the oldest established churches in Sussex County, Harmony UMC is located at 27270 John J. Williams Highway. A...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

A tale of two lakes (or are they ponds?)

Writing about the history of Sussex County is like walking on a high wire with all of the experts looking up at me waiting for a slip-up and fall. Actually, it's great to get feedback from those in the know. A recent email regarding natural ponds sent me on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~247665 AVALON DR~GEORGETOWN

247665 Avalon Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947 ~ Avalon Park ~ Great Class C on large corner lot - new roof and new Peat System Mound septic (but not a great big hill)! Has two living areas (living room and family room). New neutral carpet being installed in living areas and hall in early August. You own the land - no lot rent. This community is close to the beaches and the bay, and a lot of great restaurants. Large Shed - could be a one-car garage, workshop or mancave - you decide. What are you waiting?
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z amends conditions on five subdivisions

Requests by developers to the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission to amend conditions of approvals for subdivisions are not common. However, commissioners have been hit with several over the past few months. At its June 23 meeting, the commission approved five requests. The developer of Villages at Red Mill...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Spotted Lanternfly Spreads to Del. Beaches as Sussex Co. in Quarantine

Get your squishing sandals ready. Things are getting a bit more icky across the state of Delaware, all the way down to Sussex County's beaches. The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday in a news release that they have expanded the spotted lanternfly quarantine to the entire state. Five years...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Officers graduate from Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy

DELMARVA – 25 law enforcement officers from Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, Dorchester, Talbot, Caroline, and Kent Counties graduated in the 88th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy. Congrats to all our new men and women in Blue, and thank you for making the sacrifice to serve the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: Enjoy Open Days at Mayo Beach Park

Mayo Beach Park open days are free and open to the general public. Visitors on open days can pack a lunch, bring their canoe, kayak, windsurfer or paddle board and enjoy a beautiful afternoon. A shallow beach area is available for water play and wading. Lifeguards are not on site.
MAYO, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 14 “Never had a finer crab cake than this one…” he said in Hoopers Island

On the 12th day of the Maryland #CrabCakeTour in 2021, Nestor and Jenn ventured from St. Michael’s down past Tilghman Island and then made a run for Hoopers Island through the Blackwater Refuge and Harriet Tubman Trail south of Cambridge. A long day of driving and sightseeing and simply brilliant clouds, weather, views and food. Spend a day on the Eastern Shore with us!
CAMBRIDGE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Furever Home: Meet Oliver, a handsome and well-behaved boy

BALTIMORE -- In this week's edition of Furever Home, we get to know Oliver, a handsome and well-behaved dog who seems to get along with just about everyone.His foster family says Oliver has befriended other dogs, chickens and even a cat. They continue to dote on him while he awaits a family to make him part of their loving home.Oliver is available for adoption through Tru Rescue. If you would like to learn more, visit the organization's website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
337
Followers
514
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy