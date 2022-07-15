ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

This is what you’re like in a relationship, according to your star sign

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 3 days ago
Have you ever wondered if romance is written in the stars for you?

According to zodiac experts, your star sign can have a big impact on not only your approach to dating, but also how partners view you in a relationship.

Knowing your strengths and weaknesses can help you become a better partner, or find the right person to balance your personality traits.

So here, astrologists talk through the 12 signs and how they typically behave in romantic relationships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5pd1_0ggSViJi00
(Alamy/PA)

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

“Aries in a relationship is very driven and loyal,” says astrologist, energy mentor and psychic Julie Chandler (juliechandler.co.uk).

“Their personality is very captivating, they don’t seek attention but seem to find it in all they do, which can be frustrating to those who just want a quiet life. As they are direct and to the point, it can be seen as dismissive and they can also be a little stubborn in their approach, so communication is key.”

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Relationships come naturally for Taureans,” says mystic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman (inbaal.com).

“Togetherness is a joy, and they find it easy to give love, receive love, and maintain balance at home. They’re indoorsy and quiet, and would do well to fall in love with someone similarly peaceful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FaryB_0ggSViJi00
(Alamy/PA)

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

“Gemini lives up to the name of being the split personality with the two twins who make up the sign,” says Chandler. “As an air sign they need mental stimulation alongside fun – both need to be catered to.

“They don’t like stagnancy and often want to travel, explore and learn. This thirst for life and personal fulfilment can sometimes feel as if they’re ignoring their partners when they really want them involved in their exploration.”

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

“As a water sign, Cancer is loving and family-minded – you enjoy welcoming your partner’s entire entourage to your home,” Honigman says.

“This can cause friction with some members of the household who feel less valued in comparison, but you’re a peace maker and can smooth over anybody’s hurt emotions. You’d rather be in love than alone, so make sure you’re not choosing bad partners over no partners.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiMPA_0ggSViJi00
(Alamy/PA)

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

“Leo is often the centre of attention in their relationships and can come across as a little selfish at times,” says Chandler.

“They have a flare for dramatics – this energy can cause friction if misunderstood and can come across as always wanting drama, when they may really just require some spice in their life.”

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

“Virgo’s ruling planet is Mercury, planet of communication, so they find it easy and natural to keep the lines of communication open with their partner, and express themselves openly and honestly,” Honigman explains.

“They never lie or hide anything – and they’re really shocked if their partner does. Their plain speaking isn’t always romantic, so they need to observe their partner’s love language, and try to emulate.”

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Librans are deep thinkers who require equality in their relationships, Chandler says: “They need a mental connection so they can take a long time to commit to someone and can often overthink to a fault.

“Passionate and known for romance, flirting and charm, they often seek relationships, so can bounce from one person to the next if they’re not careful.”

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

With the ruling planet of Mars, Scorpios can be “very memorable partners, as they are so passionate and unforgettable in bed,” Honigman says.

Her advice? “Your temper can be a barrier to happiness, so count to ten before you explode. You like keeping an air of mystery in the relationship, which can be very exciting, but can also worry a partner who loves truth-telling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGx2N_0ggSViJi00
(Alamy/PA)

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Freedom is important to Sagittarians, who are loyal to those they allow into their inner circle, Chandler says: “Sometimes secretive, it can be hard to get a Sagittarius to share their true feelings with you, but you can look to their actions. They don’t take themselves or life too seriously so the way to their heart is flexibility and laughter.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Touchy-feely Capricorns “express their love by giving and spoiling their partner – nothing is too good for the object of their affection,” Honigman says.

She advises: “Romantic conversations and hallmark situations feel false to you, which can cause some friction in a relationship if you’re coupled up with someone who enjoys romantic displays. So choose wisely and pick a partner as rational as you are.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITK52_0ggSViJi00
(Alamy/PA)

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Seen as the rebels of the zodiac, Aquarians don’t do things by the book – and that includes relationships.

“They seek intellectual fulfilment and appreciate thinking outside the box so a typical date may not be your usual cinema and dinner date,” Chandler says.

“Aquarius can come off as cold purely because they view the world from a different lens and don’t get attached emotionally like many other signs, but will thrive in a relationship if they are given space.”

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Old fashioned romantics, Pisceans believe that loves conquers all.

Honigman explains: “They bring understanding and a common language to a relationship with someone who’s from a different culture, religion or social standing, because they value the heart connection over any shared past experiences. This brings its own challenges, but their belief in love wins every time.”

