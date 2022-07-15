ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Pokemon TCG Lost Origin Release Date

By Franz Christian Irorita
 3 days ago
The next Sword & Shield Set will be coming to the West soon after its Japanese release. Here is when the Lost Origin Release Date will be. Pokemon TCG Lost Origin Release Date – September 9, 2022. Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin will be coming...

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Dragon Quest Treasures’ progress shared between playable characters

Square Enix has provided additional details on Dragon Quest Treasures, including story, characters, mechanics and more. Today (July 18), the publisher shared a new post featuring everything fans need to know about the upcoming Dragon Quest game. The game follows siblings Erik and Mia, who head to the floating world...
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

Pokemon Centre Japan unveils life-size Spheal plushie

POKÉMON Centre Japan has revealed new additions to the store, including a life-size Spheal plushie. Alongside a number of new card sets for its Trading Card Game, the shop also revealed a new life-size Spheal plush. True to the games, our boy is 80cm tall, in line with standard...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh: Kazuki Takahashi Autopsy Releases Cause of Death

Last week, the anime fandom was left stunned when word arrived that Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi had died. The 60-year-old was found off the shore of Okinawa after a search lasting several days. Now, reports from Japan have gone live regarding his cause of death, and Takahashi's autopsy confirms the artist drowned.
COMICS
ComicBook

Every Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero International Release Date Confirmed So Far

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is making its way through its second month through theaters in Japan, and the movie is gearing up for its full launch around the world with a complete list of international release dates for it so far! With the new movie continuing to dominate the box office overseas since it launched in Japan earlier this Summer, there has been a number of major spoilers and reveals coming from Toei Animation since its so far into its run. That means fans in other territories have been eager to see the new movie in action for themselves, and luckily it won't be too much longer of a wait.
COMICS
CNET

Nintendo Switch Online: Another Pokemon N64 Classic Joins Retro Game Library

If you buy the original Nintendo Switch, the little Switch Lite or the fancy Switch OLED, you'll have absolutely heaps of stellar games to choose from. However, if you want online multiplayer gaming and access a library of retro Nintendo 64, SNES, NES and Sega Genesis titles, you'll have to sign up for its Switch Online subscription service and check out its Expansion Pack tier.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Gaiden Event: All Legend and Weapon Skins

Now that Respawn Entertainment has officially announced the Gaiden Event, it appears the anime-themed cosmetics are just about set to drop in Apex Legends at long last. After weeks of rumors and speculation, here's a breakdown of all of the skins that players can pick up during the Apex Legends Gaiden Thematic Event.
COMICS
ClutchPoints

The Eleven Fatui Harbingers Revealed!

Before today, a majority of the Fatui Harbingers were shrouded in mystery. The most recent Genshin Impact trailer finally pulled the curtain on the mysterious group. The Eleven Fatui Harbingers The group formally known as The Eleven Fatui Harbingers, each powered with Delusions from the Tsaritsa. As the executive officers of the Fatui, they are […] The post The Eleven Fatui Harbingers Revealed! appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Nintendo Acquires A Movie Company: Are We Getting More Video Game Movies?

A leading video game company announced the acquisition of an animation studio that could further its plan to monetize its intellectual property. Here are the details. What Happened: Gaming company Nintendo Co NTDOY announced the acquisition of animation studio Dynamo Pictures, according to a report from The Verge. The acquired company will be renamed Nintendo Pictures, with a planned closing date of October 2022.
BUSINESS
BBC

Kazuki Takahashi: Yu-Gi-Oh! manga comic creator found dead in sea at 60

Kazuki Takahashi, whose popular manga comic series Yu-Gi-Oh! became a global franchise including TV shows, films and a hugely successful card game, has been found dead in the sea in Japan. The 60-year-old died after an apparent snorkelling trip near the southern Okinawa Island, the coastguard said. He was found...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Cosplay Focuses on Fubuki, Blizzard of Hell

One-Punch Man has introduced anime fans to plenty of heroes and villains over the journey of Saitama as he attempts to find an opponent that can survive one of his serious punches. The day where a worthy opponent has stepped up to the plate has arrived as the manga pits Garou against the hero for fun. Now, one cosplayer has helped bring one of the most popular heroes to life, with Fubuki, aka the Blizzard of Hell, remaining one of the biggest B-Class crime fighters.
COMICS
DBLTAP

Best Female Slayer Build Dungeon Fighter Online

Now that Dungeon Fighter Online Season 7 Act 1 has just arrived, bringing with it the 110lv Expansion to the free-to-play, beat-em-up 2D online action MMORPG, it's perhaps no surprise that many are looking for the best Female Slayer build in the game. In Dungeon Fighter Online, which is one...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Sets Up for New Eeveelution Debut

Pokemon Journeys is setting the stage for its next major Eeveelution debut with a promo for a future episode of the series! As Ash Ketchum had been working his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series over the course of this newest iteration of the series, Goh and Chloe have not been slacking on their respective journeys either. It was a much different kind of path forward for Chloe as she is just now figuring out what she wants to do with her new Pokemon filled future, and it seems that a future episode of the series will be bringing this further into focus as Chloe and Eevee take an important new step.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Best pre-order deals for Bayonetta 3 on the Nintendo Switch

In a new trailer announcement, the release date for PlatinumGames’s upcoming Bayonetta 3 has finally been revealed for the Nintendo Switch. In this third instalment of the Bayonetta series, the Umbra Witch returns and must join forces with some familiar faces. New characters such as the mysterious Viola will make an appearance, as well as a multitude of other Bayonettas (presumably in a multiverse scenario) to stop human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc.Players will make use of Bayonetta’s weapons and new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp and slam enemies with the series’ familiar penchant for over-the-top combos and demonic powers....
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Deleted Trailer Suggests Game Almost Shared Starfield's Release Date

God of War Ragnarok's release date has been a sore subject among many for months simply because it has been a well-guarded secret. A variety of leaks had suggested that the release date would fall anywhere from August to November, but now the release date has been confirmed by Sony. God of War Ragnarok will finally release on November 9th, 2022 after previously being slated to release in 2021. This provided a lot of relief to fans who began fearing that the God of War sequel would slip into 2023, but provided there aren't any last-minute changes, this will not be the case. With that said, it seems like Sony was briefly considering a different release date.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Stray Release Date: When is Stray coming out?

After a long wait, our pet indie game favorite from Annapurna Interactive is finally coming. Here is when the Stray Release Date will be. Stray Release Date: July 19, 2022 Cyberpunk Cat game Stray will be coming out on the PS4, PS5, and PC on July 19, 2022. The game will be free to download […] The post Stray Release Date: When is Stray coming out? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Releases First Look at Kurama

It seems another update has gone live from Netflix and its Yu Yu Hakusho team. Earlier this week, fans were treated to a special look at the project as Netflix unveiled its live-action Yusuke to the world. And now, we have been given our first peek at Kurama. As you...
TV SERIES
